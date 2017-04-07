Gamecocks blow late lead, drop series to Vandy

The 27th out continues to be a problem for South Carolina, as does offensive production.
For the third time this season the Gamecocks blew a save with two outs in the ninth inning, only to go on to lose the game, as Vanderbilt rallied for a 5-3 win over USC Friday night at Founders Park.
Carolina led 3-2 with two outs in the ninth inning when Reed Hayes hit a pinch-hit RBI single to left off Colie Bowers to tie the game.
Julian Infante then blasted a two-run homer into the Commodores’ bullpen off Reed Scott with one out in the 13th inning as USC dropped its fourth SEC game in five tries.
While South Carolina’s relievers allowed a couple of big hits, USC’s offense struggled to provide any help for the Gamecocks’ pitching staff, scoring three runs in the third inning and no runs in the final 10.
The Gamecocks finished with seven hits and stranded 10 runners on base. Jonah Bride and Madison Stokes each had a pair of hits, while Bride and Carlos Cortes had RBIs.
The loss spoiled a stellar outing by USC junior Clarke Schmidt, who struck out 11 batters and allowed two runs in seven innings of work.
Schmidt was nearly untouchable, allowing only a pair of runs in the fourth inning with one scoring on a bloop single and another on a wild pitch. He did not allow a runner to advance past first base after the fourth.
He struck out two batters in the first, fourth, sixth and seventh innings and exited after 109 pitches.
Game 3 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at noon and will be televised by ESPN2.
