Gamecocks tumble in Baseball America rankings

After losing two of three games against Vanderbilt last week, South Carolina (21-10) dropped from 11th to 17th in this week’s Baseball America poll.
Oregon State extended its winning streak to 23 games, the nation’s longest, and remains on top in the Top 25.
North Carolina (26-6), which plays against the Gamecocks in Charlotte on Tuesday night, stayed at No. 4 in the poll.
Clemson (28-5) remained at No. 5 in this week’s rankings.
Three teams joined the Top 25: Oregon at No. 22, Michigan at No. 23 and Connecticut at No. 25.
Falling out of the Top 25 were Florida Gulf Coast, Florida State and Maryland.
The SEC leads conferences with seven teams in the rankings. The ACC is next with five schools.
