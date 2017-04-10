Former USC star Jordan Montgomery to make MLB debut with Yankees

Former South Carolina star Jordan Montgomery is set to make his MLB debut.
The lefty has earned a spot in the New York Yankees rotation as the No. 5 starter and will pitch Wednesday when the Yankees host Tampa Bay at 1:05 p.m.
Montgomery has excelled in the minor leagues since being drafted by New York in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft.
The 24-year-old pitched in Double-A and Triple-A last season and combined to go 14-5 with a 2.13 ERA. He struck out 134 batters in 139 1/3 innings pitched.
During his three years at South Carolina Montgomery went 20-7 with a 2.87 ERA in 42 starts.
