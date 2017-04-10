Red Sox OF, former USC star Jackie Bradley Jr. placed on DL

Former South Carolina star Jackie Bradley Jr. has been place on the 10-day disabled list, the Boston Red Sox announced Monday afternoon.
Bradley Jr. suffered a knee injury during Boston’s game against Detroit on Saturday. Red Sox manager John Farrell said he is hopeful Bradley Jr. will only miss 10 days.
The outfielder is hitting .286 this season with two RBIs and a stolen base in 14 at-bats and has already made several highlight catches as he continues to build a reputation of being one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball.
Bradley Jr. helped the Gamecocks win back-to-back national titles in 2010 and 2011 and was named the Most Outstanding Player in the 2010 College World Series.
Comments