April 12, 2017 4:29 PM

Clarke Schmidt named to Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list

South Carolina junior right-handed pitcher Clarke Schmidt is one of 40 players in the nation named to USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list. The Golden Spikes Award will be presented on June 29 in Los Angeles to the top amateur baseball player in the country.

Schmidt is 4-0 on the year with a 1.15 ERA in seven starts. Schmidt has allowed just nine runs this year, six earned, on 32 hits in 47.0 innings with 14 walks to 57 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting .193 against him. Schmidt ranks second in the SEC in ERA as well as sixth in opposing batting average and sixth in strikeouts. His 1.29 ERA in league games is fourth best as well.

Schmidt is one of 11 SEC players on the midseason watch list. The SEC leads all conferences in players listed. This is Schmidt’s second consecutive year to be named to the midseason watch list.

“The 2017 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list highlights the depth of elite amateur talent across the entire country,” said Paul Seiler, Executive Director and CEO at USA Baseball. “These forty athletes have performed at an elevated level and deserve to be honored at this point of their baseball seasons. We look forward to watching the rest of the amateur baseball schedule and announcing the semifinalists for this prestigious award in May.”

On Wednesday, May 31, USA Baseball will announce the semifinalists for the 2017 Golden Spikes Award.

Amateur baseball fans across the country will be able to vote for their favorite semifinalists at GoldenSpikesAward.com from May 31-June 9. On Wednesday, June 14, USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award, and fan voting will once again commence that same day. Fan voting for the finalists will end on Friday, June 23.

A complete list of the 40-player USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list is as follows:

Name, Year, Position, School

Tyler Adkinson, Jr., OF, San Diego State

Joey Bart, So., C, Georgia Tech

J.B. Bukauskas, Jr., P, North Carolina

Jake Burger, Jr., IF, Missouri St.

Griffin Canning, Jr., P, UCLA

Morgan Cooper, Jr., P, Texas

Alex Cunningham, Sr., P, Coastal Carolina

Greg Deichmann, Jr., OF, LSU

Alex Faedo, Jr., P, Florida

Ben Fisher, Sr., IF, Eastern Kentucky

Steven Gingery, So., P, Texas Tech

Dre Gleason, Sr., IF, Austin Peay

Adam Haseley, Jr., OF/P, Virginia

Luke Heimlich, Jr., P, Oregon State

Keston Hiura, Jr., IF/OF, UC Irvine

Tyler Holton, So., P, Florida State

Tanner Houck, Jr., P, Missouri

Marshall Kasowski, Jr., P, West Texas A&M

Jeren Kendall, Jr., OF, Vanderbilt

Nolan Kingham, So., RHP, Texas

Blaine Knight, So., P, Arkansas

Gunner Leger, Jr., P, Louisiana Lafayette

Nick Madrigal, So., IF, Oregon State

J.J. Matijevic, Jr., IF, Arizona

Brendan McKay, Jr., IF/P, Louisville

Kevin Merrell, Jr., IF/OF, South Florida

Casey Mize, So., P, Auburn

Eli Morgan, Jr., P, Gonzaga

David Peterson, Jr., P, Oregon

Jared Poche, Sr., P, LSU

Brent Rooker, Jr., OF, Mississippi State

Jake Scheiner, Jr., IF, Houston

Clarke Schmidt, Jr., P, South Carolina

JP Sears, Jr., P, Citadel

Danny Sexton, Jr., LHP, Wright State

Brian Shaffer, Jr., P, Maryland

Pavin Smith, Jr., IF/OF, Virginia

Keegan Thompson, Jr., P, Auburn

Logan Warmoth, Jr., IF, North Carolina

Evan White, Jr., IF, Kentucky

