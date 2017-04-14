South Carolina rally falls short in Mississippi State opener

South Carolina and Mississippi State entered Friday night’s game as two teams headed in opposite directions.
That trend continued, as did USC’s habit of losing close games, as the Bulldogs topped Carolina 7-4 in the series opener.
Mississippi State took advantage of three USC errors to score five unearned runs and win its ninth SEC game in 10 tries. Carolina is now 3-6 in its last nine games.
The loss spoiled another strong outing by USC ace Clarke Schmidt, who retired the final 19 batters he faced and struck out 11 in eight innings.
Schmidt surrendered five runs in the first two innings, only two earned, before settling in and pitching masterfully from the third inning on.
Mississippi State entered with the No. 2 offense in the SEC but did not get a runner on base after the second inning until Josh Reagan entered in the ninth.
With USC trailing 5-4 entering the ninth, Reagan surrendered a leadoff double but should have gotten out of the inning without damage.
Josh Lovelady followed with a sacrifice bunt and Reagan tried to get the lead runner out at third but his throw was dropped by Jonah Bride.
Reagan then struck out the next two batters he faced before left fielder Alex Destino dropped a ball that allowed two runs to score and pushed the lead to 7-4.
