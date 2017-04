2:05 High-tech firearm uses guidance system to lock on target Pause

1:44 Transforming historic downtown storefronts into boutique Hotel Trundle

5:23 Chad Holbrook previews series with Mississippi State

1:03 Yes, Sean Spicer was once the Easter Bunny

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe

1:23 911 call received at the Lexington County Communications Center April 12, 2017

0:35 This man's girlfriend is going to be quite happy

1:21 Aerial video of Volvo plant constuction

1:01 South Carolina RB Caleb Kinlaw likes being back home in South Carolina