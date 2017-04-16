Tyler Johnson update

South Carolina made a pitching change with the bases loaded and the game tied in the ninth inning on Saturday but did not turn to closer Tyler Johnson. Still, the Gamecocks junior is 100 percent healthy and has not had any kind of a setback, according to a source.
Johnson was getting loose in the eighth inning, but after being out for more than a month the plan going into Saturday was to only use him in a save situation. Johnson was warming up so that he would be ready if USC scored in the eighth.
Despite finding itself in a tough situation, South Carolina stuck to its plan to ease back its All-American closer this weekend after he was out for more than a month with arm soreness. USC is hoping the move will pay off down the stretch this season.
Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook said after the game, “There’s some limitations on Tyler that I’m not going to discuss because it doesn’t help for our opponents to know what our limitations are in regards to using him this weekend. I’ll just leave it at that.”
