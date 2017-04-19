How to watch: South Carolina vs. Florida baseball series details

South Carolina begins a critical three-game series with Florida on Thursday in Gainesville. Here is a capsule look at the series:
▪ What: South Carolina vs. Florida
▪ When: Game 1 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday, Game 3 at Noon Saturday
▪ Where: Alfred A. McKethan Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
▪ Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area
▪ Watch: All three games will be on TV. Game 1 will be broadcast on ESPNU, with Game 2 on the SEC Network and Game 3 on ESPN2.
Probable pitchers:
▪ Game 1: USC, Clarke Schmidt, (Jr. RHP, 4-1, 1.31 ERA, 55 IP, 15 BB, 68 Ks) vs. Florida, Alex Faedo (Jr. RHP, 5-1, 2.84 ERA, 57 IP, 16 BB, 68 Ks).
▪ Game 2: USC, Wil Crowe (Jr. RHP 3-3, 3.49 ERA, 56 2/3 IP, 19 BB, 56 Ks) vs. Florida, Brady Singer (So. RHP, 4-2, 1.68 ERA, 64 1/3 IP, 15 BB, 55 Ks)
▪ Game 3: USC, Adam Hill (So. RHP 2-3, 2.14 ERA, 46 1/3 IP, 21 BB, 55 Ks) vs. Florida, Jackson Kowar (So. RHP, 6-0, 3.51 ERA, 51 1/3 IP, 25 BB, 43 Ks)
Notes:
▪ Before the season, three teams received votes to win the SEC – South Carolina and Florida were two of them. Both teams have underperformed to this point as USC is tied with the Gators for second in the SEC East and sixth in the conference. A series win would be huge for either team moving forward.
▪ These are two of the top pitching staffs in the country. Florida enters the weekend No. 2 in the SEC with a 3.15 ERA, while the Gamecocks are right behind with a 3.17 ERA. In SEC games only, USC is the top team in the conference with a 2.77 ERA, while Florida is sixth at 3.86
▪ The Gators have been inconsistent on offense this season but scored 30 runs in three games last weekend against Vanderbilt. USC has also been inconsistent on offense, which is a big reason the Gamecocks enter this weekend having lost three straight SEC series.
