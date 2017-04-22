Late grand slam lifts Gators to series win over Gamecocks

South Carolina’s late-inning bullpen struggles came back to bite USC again.
JJ Schwarz hit a grand slam off USC reliever Colie Bowers in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Florida to a 7-5 win over the Gamecocks Saturdayafternoon in Gainesville.
South Carolina was searching for its first series win over the Gators since 2011 and its first SEC series win since March.
Instead, the Gamecocks lost their fourth straight SEC series, all by a 2-1 margin.
USC led entering the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to an offense that found life over the past couple of days.
Carolina took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double by LT Tolbert and an RBI groundout by Carlos Cortes.
After Florida tied the score at 2-2 with a run in the second and another in the third, the Gamecocks went back on top in the fifth inning on a Cortes RBI double.
The Gators answered with a run in the sixth to again tie the score before Chris Cullen hit a two-run homer to left to give USC a 5-3 lead.
Carolina held its lead until Schwarz’s grand slam.
South Carolina outhit Florida 13-7 but stranded eight runners on base. USC pitchers walked eight batters in the loss with starter Adam Hill walking four, Josh Reagan walking three and Colie Bowers walking one.
