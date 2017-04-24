USC Gamecocks Baseball

April 24, 2017 10:05 PM

It’s not adding up: How some numbers are working against the Gamecocks

By Matt Connolly

3-8

South Carolina’s record in SEC games decided by one or two runs, including 1-7 in the past eight such games.

22

Unearned runs allowed so far this season, including five in a critical loss against Mississippi State.

138

Walks issued by South Carolina’s pitchers this year, including eight in a loss to Florida on Saturday.

321-6

South Carolina’s record when leading after eight innings from 2009-2016 (98.2%).

23-3

South Carolina’s record when leading after eight innings this season (88.5%).

326-23

South Carolina’s record when leading after seven innings from 2009-2016 (93.4%).

20-5

South Carolina’s record when leading after seven innings this season (80%).

.217/.158:

Batting averages in SEC play for Alex Destino and Matt Williams, two juniors who were expected to be key contributors.

5

Home runs by Carlos Cortes in SEC play. No other USC player has more than two.

4

SEC series without All-American closer Tyler Johnson. USC blew saves in the ninth inning of games in two of the series.

