It’s not adding up: How some numbers are working against the Gamecocks

3-8
South Carolina’s record in SEC games decided by one or two runs, including 1-7 in the past eight such games.
22
Unearned runs allowed so far this season, including five in a critical loss against Mississippi State.
138
Walks issued by South Carolina’s pitchers this year, including eight in a loss to Florida on Saturday.
321-6
South Carolina’s record when leading after eight innings from 2009-2016 (98.2%).
23-3
South Carolina’s record when leading after eight innings this season (88.5%).
326-23
South Carolina’s record when leading after seven innings from 2009-2016 (93.4%).
20-5
South Carolina’s record when leading after seven innings this season (80%).
.217/.158:
Batting averages in SEC play for Alex Destino and Matt Williams, two juniors who were expected to be key contributors.
5
Home runs by Carlos Cortes in SEC play. No other USC player has more than two.
4
SEC series without All-American closer Tyler Johnson. USC blew saves in the ninth inning of games in two of the series.
