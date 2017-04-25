Holbrook apologizes to USC fans for comments as he seeks support for team

South Carolina coach Chad Holbrook, in an interview Tuesday on 107.5 The Game, apologized to Gamecocks fans for a comment he made after a game last week.
Following last Tuesday’s win over Davidson, Holbrook was previewing the upcoming Florida series and said to the media, “Sometimes we’ve got less people on the road yelling at our players than we do at home.”
The comment was a reaction to a USC fan making an inappropriate remark toward third baseman Jonah Bride during the matchup with the Wildcats.
Holbrook said Tuesday that he should have ignored the comment and thanked South Carolina fans for everything they do for the program.
“I want to apologize to our fans,” Holbrook said. “South Carolina baseball is successful because of the home-field advantage that we have, because of the fans and the atmosphere that is created at Founders Park.”
He added that recruiting benefits greatly from the crowds at home games.
The Gamecocks are unranked by D1Baseball and Baseball America after opening the season in the top five but are still averaging more than 7,000 fans per game.
“When I walk a recruit through Founders Park and I sit down and talk with them, all I talk with them about is the fans they get to play in front of, the sold out stadiums, the atmosphere here at Founders Park,” Holbrook said. “All that’s created because of the loyal following that we have. I just want to apologize to those folks. Our fans are terrific. We don’t win without them.”
Holbrook also said that he is hopeful the fans will help South Carolina turn this season around.
The Gamecocks host Kentucky, the SEC East leaders, in a three-game series this weekend.
The Wildcats are three games ahead of USC in the division entering Game 1 on Friday.
“As we’re in the fight of our lives right here to finish this season strong and get on top of the SEC standings we’re going to need their help. We’re going to need them in the stands, and we’re going to need that passion that is synonymous with South Carolina baseball,” Holbrook said. “I hope like crazy they’ll fill those seats and come cheer for these kids because we’ve got good boys. We’ve got good kids that have worked extremely hard. We’ve had some bad luck here and there. We’ve had some tough losses. But everything is still in front of us, and we need our fans to help push us over the top and help get us there.”
Comments