Schmidt dealing with injury well; USC Sunday starter unclear

3:19 SC Judge drops case where megafarm accuses neighbor of stealing wood Pause

1:06 Tour of historic Haile Gold Mine

1:55 Chainsaw artist brings new life to old trees at Cayce Riverwalk

1:19 Shawn Lanier family says farewell

1:30 Dash and Body cam helped clear officers in Sumter shooting

1:16 Chad Holbrook ready to shuffle Gamecocks staff with Clarke Schmidt out

0:49 Video: Lewisville standout Josh Belk talks about Clemson, selection to Under Armour All-Star game

0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world

7:51 Frank Martin touches on a variety of topics in Spartanburg