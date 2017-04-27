Schmidt dealing with injury well; USC Sunday starter unclear

South Carolina pitcher Clarke Schmidt’s face didn’t betray much of his anguish this past week. He spoke with an even tone, calm and looking forward a few days after word that an injury almost assuredly ended his Gamecocks career and will sideline him for a year and a half with Tommy John surgery. It was far more composed than he was when he broke the news to his teammates.
“Seeing him come to tears, that kind of swept a lot over our team,” outfielder Alex Destino said.
Schmidt got the news sitting next to teammate Wil Crowe, who is in his first season back after Tommy John surgery. Schmidt’s brother, Clate, was diagnosed with cancer at 21. Surrounded by more than a few teammates who’ve been through the procedure and family who has been through worse, he seemed to have everything in perspective.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow, but I’m going to have worse things in my life,” Clarke Schmidt said. “ If this is the worst thing that I have for the rest of my life, then I’ll be all right.
“I’m ready for the long road ahead.”
He said he’ll travel to New York on Tuesday and get the procedure Wednesday from New York Mets medical director David Altchek.
Schmidt said he felt forearm tightness when he came off the mound against Florida, and Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook said it didn’t match the usual symptoms of the torn UCL that requires Tommy John.
“It was a jolt,” Holbrook said. “Everyone feels for Clarke. Clarke was in tears and very emotional. He was emotional a great deal just because of the effect it has on his teammates.”
The practical effect it will have is shuffling South Carolina’s top-heavy rotation for this weekend’s home series against SEC East-leading Kentucky. Holbrook said Wil Crowe will move up to Friday from Saturday, Adam Hill from Sunday to Saturday and then he’ll go with who’s available on Sunday.
The last spot will be based partly on which relievers are needed in the first two games. It could be midweek starter Cody Morris, though not necessarily. Down the road, fireballing closer Tyler Johnson could fill the role, but he’ll have to build up his stamina.
Schmidt said he didn’t know what the immediate future holds. He didn’t say he definitely would go to the draft, though he’ll likely be a high pick. He’s still taking everything in, forming a plan, falling back on his support system.
But for the moment, he’s still a Gamecock and helping any way he can.
“I talked to the younger guys, and it was tough having to address the team and let them know,” Schmidt said. “I pulled some of the younger guys aside, and I wanted to talk to them and let them know they had to step up.”
Weekend series
Who: USC (24-15, 9-9 SEC) vs. Kentucky (29-13, 12-6)
When: 7 p.m. Friday; 4 p.m. Saturday; 1:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Founders Park
Radio: 107.5 The Game
Starting Rotation
Friday: USC, Wil Crowe (4-3) vs. UK, Sean Hjelle (6-2); Saturday: USC, Adam Hill (2-3) vs. UK, Zach Logue (5-3); Sunday: USC, TBA vs. UK, Justin Lewis (6-2)
