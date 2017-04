3:05 Wil Crowe talks loss to Kentucky Pause

1:11 RCSD's High Five Fridays

0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle

1:55 Chainsaw artist brings new life to old trees at Cayce Riverwalk

1:30 Dash and Body cam helped clear officers in Sumter shooting

2:34 Tim Tebow making strides, but too early to speculate on future with Fireflies

0:49 Video: Lewisville standout Josh Belk talks about Clemson, selection to Under Armour All-Star game

0:31 JT's Kia Commercial

7:51 USC's Frank Martin touches on tournament run and recruitment in Spartanburg