Photos: South Carolina vs. Kentucky, Game 1

South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes walks off the field at the end of an inning against Kentucky at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
A South Carolina fan watches the game against Kentucky at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
A South Carolina fan stands ready for a foul ball against Kentucky at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes rounds third base before scoring the Gamecocks' only run against Kentucky at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook signals to players against Kentucky at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina pitcher Sawyer Bridges delivers to a Kentucky batter at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Kentucky third baseman Tyler Marshall throws to first base for an out against South Carolina at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina shortstop Madison Stokes throws to first base against Kentucky at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Kentucky infielder Luke Becker is greeted by teammates after hitting home run against South Carolina at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina pitcher Sawyer Bridges reacts after giving up a home run against Kentucky at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina pitcher Sawyer Bridges reacts after giving up a home run against Kentucky at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Kentucky first baseman Evan White greets Connor Heady (7) after a home run against South Carolina at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina pitcher Graham Lawson reacts after giving up a home run against Kentucky at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Sarah Walker, left, and Peyton Billow make noise in hopes of getting a free t-shirt at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina shortstop Madison Stokes turns a double play against Kentucky outfielder Zach Reks during the fourth inning at Founders Park on April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina second baseman LT Tolbert dives for a batted ball against Kentucky at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
A man unsuccessfully attempts to catch a foul ball at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina starting pitcher Will Crowe delivers to a Kentucky batter at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Kentucky players cheer from the dugout against South Carolina at Founders Park on April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina starting pitcher Will Crowe delivers to a Kentucky batter at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 19-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina outfielder TJ Hopkins reacts after striking out against Kentucky's Sean Hjelle to end the third inning at Founders Park on April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes attempts to catch a fly ball hit off the wall by Kentucky infielder Riley Mahan during the third inning at Founders Park on April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina starting pitcher Will Crowe delivers to a Kentucky batter at Founders Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Kentucky starting pitcher Sean Hjelle celebrates an out to end the first inning against South Carolina at Founders Park on April 28, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State