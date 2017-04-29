Evened up: South Carolina baseball bounces back to top Kentucky

South Carolina bounced back from its worst loss in 20 years in impressive fashion Saturday, topping No. 10 Kentucky 5-1 at Founders Park to even the series at a game apiece.
A day after surrendering 20 hits to the Wildcats, USC pitchers held Kentucky to two to earn a pivotal victory.
The Gamecocks finished with nine hits with freshman Carlos Cortes leading the way, going 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and three RBIs.
Cortes was also intentionally walked and is now hitting .368 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 14 starts in SEC play.
The Gamecocks earned the win without leading RBI producer LT Tolbert and starting catcher Chris Cullen.
Partly looking for a spark and partly due to injuries, South Carolina inserted Justin Row, Riley Hogan, Ross Grosvenor and John Jones into the starting lineup.
Row went 0-for-3 but laid down two sac bunts, Hogan went 2-for-4 with a double, Grosvenor was 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk and Jones had a walk in four plate appearances.
The Gamecocks took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a Madison Stokes RBI single before adding three runs in the third inning to push the lead to 4-0.
Cortes homered in the third and Grosvenor added an RBI single in the frame.
Kentucky cut the lead to 4-1 in the fourth inning on a solo homer by Tyler Marshall before the Gamecocks finished of the scoring with an RBI double by Cortes in the sixth.
Adam Hill earned the win, allowing one run in five innings of work.
Josh Reagan and Tyler Johnson pitched well in relief to secure the victory.
Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Founders Park.
