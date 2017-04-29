Gamecocks in pro baseball

Catching up with USC’s professional baseball alumni
THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .231 with one homer and six RBIs in 11 games. Has stolen one base.
Sam Dyson, RHP, Texas
Is 0-3 with a 21.94 ERA. Has struck out two and walked six in 5 1/3 innings.
Steve Pearce, OF, Toronto
Hitting .176 with no homers and one RBI in 16 games.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .274 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 24 games.
Whit Merrifield, OF, Kansas City
Hitting .233 with one homer and two RBIs in nine games. Has one stolen base.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA in three starts. Has 16 strikeouts and six walks in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
MINOR LEAGUES
Evan Beal, RHP, Double-A NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
Is 0-0 with a 1.23 ERA. Has 11 strikeouts and six walks in 7 1/3 innings.
Gene Cone, OF, Single-A Columbia (NY Mets)
Hitting .247 with three doubles, a triple and seven RBIs in 21 games.
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .098 with two RBIs and five stolen bases in 16 games.
Grayson Greiner, C, Double-A Erie (Detroit)
Hitting .189 with seven RBIs in 14 games.
Kyle Martin, 1B, Double-A Reading (Philadelphia)
Hitting .154 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 14 games.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Hitting .282 with six RBIs and four stolen bases in 18 games.
Marcus Mooney, INF, Single-A Rome (Atlanta)
Hitting .321 with three RBIs in 16 games.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Hitting .161 with one homer and five RBIs in 19 games.
Joey Pankake, 3B, Single-A Advanced Lakeland (Detroit)
Hitting .218 with one homer and six RBIs in 16 games.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Sacramento (San Francisco)
Is 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA in six appearances, with three starts. Has six strikeouts and six walks in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
Max Schrock, SS, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Hitting .214 with two homers and five RBIs in 17 games.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA in five appearances. Has 13 strikeouts and 10 walks in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
Dom Thompson-Williams
Not listed on a current roster but under contract with Yankees.
Matt Vogel
Not listed on a current roster but under contract with Rays.
Christian Walker, 1B, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .301 with six homers and 24 RBIs in 21 games.
Braden Webb, RHP, Single-A Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
1-2 with a 5.84 ERA in four appearances, with two starts. Has 14 strikeouts and seven walks in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Webb, LHP, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (New York Yankees)
Is 2-0 with an 8.22 ERA in five appearances. Has 11 strikeouts and no walks in 7 2/3 innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Single-A Advanced Tampa (New York Yankees)
Is 0-2 with a 5.09 ERA in four starts. Has 16 strikeouts and seven walks in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Is 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA in four starts. Has 10 strikeouts and five walks in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
Matt Connolly
