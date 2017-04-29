Tyler Johnson officially clocked at 100 mph in win over Kentucky

South Carolina closer Tyler Johnson has reached triple digits.
The junior registered a 100 mph fastball on USC’s official radar gun behind home plate in the ninth inning of a 5-1 win over Kentucky Saturday night at Founders Park.
Johnson had previously touched 99 mph earlier this year and was clocked at 100 mph on a scout’s radar gun earlier this season. Saturday was the first time in his career he has reached 100 mph on USC’s official radar gun during a game.
Johnson tossed 15 pitches to retire all four batters he faced, with one strikeout against the Wildcats. He is expected to be available for Sunday’s crucial series finale against Kentucky.
The Virginia native hasn’t pitched back-to-back days since returning from being sidelined for several weeks with arm soreness.
“He didn’t throw that many pitches. … If he would have had to throw a lot in the eighth, maybe it’s a little bit questionable. We’ll chat with the medical folks tonight, but I would think he’d be available for three outs, but we’ll see,” USC coach Chad Holbrook said. “Certainly not going to do anything if he’s not feeling great. If he’s feeling a little tired or sore in any way then no he won’t throw, but if he feels great tomorrow, I think he’s ready to go for three more outs.”
