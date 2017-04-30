Can’t close: USC digs out of hole, still drops series to Kentucky

Gamecocks baseball coach Chad Holbrook said after Saturday’s win against Kentucky that South Carolina has “been on the brink of doing some special things, and all of a sudden every time we get close we give up a big hit or a big homer.”
That was the case again in the rubber match of USC’s series with the Wildcats as Kentucky rallied for a 9-4 win over the Gamecocks at Founders Park.
Kentucky scored three runs off Carolina closer Tyler Johnson in the eighth inning and added a pair of runs on a homer by Riley Mahan off Colie Bowers in the ninth to hand South Carolina its fifth straight series loss.
The Gamecocks (25-17 overall, 10-11 SEC) have not won a weekend series since late March.
The loss was all too familiar for a USC team that has blown late leads against Clemson, Auburn, Vanderbilt and Florida already this season.
Carolina’s bullpen was supposed to be a strength entering the season but has struggled to close out games all year.
The Gamecocks were in the game thanks to production from unlikely hitters.
Ross Grosvenor, making his second career start, hit a solo homer in the second inning to give USC a 1-0 lead.
The Wildcats bounced back to take a 4-1 lead before the Gamecocks answered in the bottom of the fifth inning.
John Jones hit a two-run homer, his first homer of the year and first RBIs of the season, and Carlos Cortes hit an RBI double to tie the game at 4.
The score remained tied until the eighth inning when Tyler Johnson entered the game, pitching on back-to-back days for the first time since March 3-4.
Johnson struggled with his command, giving up four hits and walking two in an inning of work. He surrendered three runs before being replaced by Bowers with no outs in the ninth.
Following a walk, Bowers allowed a two-run homer to push the lead to 9-4. USC went down in order in the bottom of the ninth.
Comments