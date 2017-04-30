Photos: South Carolina vs. Kentucky, Game 3

South Carolina catcher John Jones walks off the field after striking out to end the game against Kentucky at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 9-4.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina designated hitter Ross Grosvenor celebrates his home run during the second inning against Kentucky at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 9-4.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina second baseman LT Tolbert throws to first base for an out against Kentucky at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 9-4.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Kentucky first baseman Evan White rounds third base after hitting a home run in the third inning against South Carolina at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 9-4.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Kentucky shortstop Connor Heady makes a play on a batted ball against South Carolina at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 9-4.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina starting pitcher John Parke delivers to a Kentucky batter at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 9-4.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina fans cheer on the Gamecocks at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 9-4.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes connects for a double against Kentucky at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 9-4.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina shortstop Madison Stokes runs to first base after connecting for a double during the fifth inning against Kentucky at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 9-4.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina shortstop Madison Stokes tags out Kentucky third baseman Tyler Marshall at second base at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 9-4.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina starting pitcher John Parke delivers to a Kentucky batter at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina pitcher Will Crowe (37), teammates and fans react to an umpire's call at Founders Park against Kentucky on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina catcher John Jones reacts to his two run homer in the fifth inning against Kentucky at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina players participate in the alma mater after a loss to Kentucky at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 9-4.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Kentucky players celebrate a win at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 9-4.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina catcher John Jones (22) celebrates his two run homer during the fifth inning against Kentucky at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina catcher John Jones connects for a two run homer in the fifth inning against Kentucky at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina catcher John Jones tags out Kentucky outfielder Tristan Pompey at the plate during the fifth inning at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Kentucky second baseman Riley Mahan (2) celebrates with Troy Squires (16) after a two run homer in the ninth inning against South Carolina at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 9-4.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina first baseman Riley Hogan walks back to the dugout after hitting a long fly ball to end the eighth inning against Kentucky at Founders Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 9-4.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
A South Carolina fan cheers on the Gamecocks during Sunday's game against Kentucky at Founders Park on April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 9-4.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
A Gamecock fan eats nachos during Sunday's game against Kentucky at Founders Park on April 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 9-4.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com