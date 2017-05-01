USC Gamecocks Baseball

Why Alex Destino was benched vs. Kentucky

By Matt Connolly

South Carolina was supposed to be one of the top teams in the nation this season, and in addition to a strong pitching staff, Alex Destino was a big reason why the Gamecocks were picked to reach the College World Series.

The junior was the leading returning hitter for the Gamecocks after batting .321 a season ago, and he led USC in homers with 10 and RBIs with 59 in 2016 as Carolina advanced to a Super Regional.

Through the first five weeks of the season, the outfielder/DH was hitting .315, was tied for the team lead in homers with four and led the Gamecocks in RBIs with 18.

But since the start of the Alabama series in late March, Destino has been a different hitter.

The lefty is batting .194 in his last 19 games with one home run and seven RBIs. He has been sent to the bench as USC fights to make the NCAA Tournament.

“He just hasn’t been playing well,” Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook said. “He went into the season one of our better hitters. He’s one of my favorite kids I’ve ever coached. But he’s in a position where he needs to perform. If he doesn’t and it’s a scuffle, I’ve got to give somebody else a chance.”

Ross Grosvenor got a chance to DH against Kentucky on Saturday and Sunday and had two hits, including a home run.

Shortstop Madison Stokes said after Sunday’s game that Destino has been in the cage working to find his swing.

“We need Alex to play, but he needs to be in a position where he feels good about himself, he’s confident, and he’s swinging the bat the way he’s capable of,” Holbrook said. “When he gets to that point, he’ll be in there.”

Standings

SEC EAST

Conf.

Pct.

Overall

Home

Road

Kentucky

14-7

.667

31-14

20-3

10-10

Florida

13-8

.619

30-13

19-6

10-7

Vanderbilt

10-10

.500

26-17

15-10

10-7

South Carolina

10-11

.476

25-17

18-11

7-4

Missouri

8-13

.381

27-18

14-12

8-4

Tennessee

6-14

.300

22-18

11-9

8-9

Georgia

5-16

.238

17-28

11-18

6-10

SEC WEST

Conf.

Pct.

Overall

Home

Road

Auburn

14-7

.667

32-14

21-9

10-5

Mississippi State

14-7

.667

30-16

22-8

7-7

Arkansas

13-8

.619

34-12

24-5

7-5

Texas A&M

13-8

.619

32-13

21-6

10-5

LSU

13-8

.619

30-15

21-5

7-8

Ole Miss

11-10

.524

27-17

20-7

5-6

Alabama

2-19

.095

15-29

13-19

2-9

