Walks, unearned runs contributing to USC’s bullpen struggles

South Carolina’s bullpen numbers are solid.
Colie Bowers, Josh Reagan and Tyler Johnson each have ERAs under 3.00, and Reed Scott isn’t far behind with an ERA of 3.28.
But South Carolina’s relievers have had their share of struggles, and usually they have come at critical times in close games.
The Gamecocks have blown three leads after the eighth inning. That stat is tracked on USC’s website back to 2006, and this is the most blown leads in the ninth inning since then.
South Carolina has also dropped five games when leading after the seventh inning. Included in that list is allowing a grand slam when leading 5-3 in the eighth inning against Florida in the third game of that series.
Often the rallies against the Gamecocks have started with walks.
South Carolina has walked 158 batters this season, with Bowers, Reagan, Scott and Johnson, the top four relievers, combining to allow 44 in 113 2/3 innings.
And just as USC’s bullpen struggles have come during critical times, so have the walks.
In USC’s 5-3 loss to Vanderbilt in early April, the Gamecocks led 3-2 entering the ninth inning before Bowers allowed a leadoff walk that came around to score on a two-out single. USC lost in extra innings.
A couple of weeks later, Florida’s grand slam came after Reagan and Bowers struggled with command.
Reagan walked a batter to put two on with no outs before being replaced by Bowers. Bowers then walked the first batter he faced to load the bases and fell behind in the count to JJ Schwarz before delivering a pitch right down the middle that Schwarz didn’t miss.
This past Sunday against Kentucky, the Wildcats scored five runs in the final two innings. The Gamecocks issued three free passes during the eighth and ninth innings and six for the game.
Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook said, “The walks aren’t concerning me.”
But, clearly, walks have been an issue late in games for South Carolina.
USC has issued 158 walks this season, which ranks 10th in the SEC. In conference games, USC has allowed 83 walks, also 10th in the league.
USC’s losses have also piled up partly because of defensive struggles.
The Gamecocks have allowed 17 unearned runs in SEC play, which is No. 11 in the league.
