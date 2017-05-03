New faces in lineup help power Gamecocks past Wofford

The additions to South Carolina’s lineup from last weekend against Kentucky continued to produce for the Gamecocks on Wednesday night against Wofford.

Riley Hogan and Ross Grosvenor each homered for USC (26-17) to lead Carolina to a 9-5 win over the Terriers at Founders Park.

The homers were the first of Hogan’s career and the second of Grosvenor’s. Grosvenor’s other long ball came in USC’s previous game, a loss to Kentucky on Sunday.

“They’ve injected some energy and emotion into us,” Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook said. “All 13 (games) that we have remaining are important, and it’s nice to win this one. We’ll have a good workout tomorrow in Baton Rouge and get ready for a tough weekend.”

Grosvenor’s long ball was a solo homer and came in the fourth inning, while Hogan added a solo shot in the sixth.

Hogan also doubled and is 6-for-12 in the past four games with three extra-base hits.

Junior Alex Destino also homered for the Gamecocks as he was back in the lineup after not starting against the Wildcats.

Destino hit a two-run homer to right field in the eighth inning to push USC’s lead to 9-5.

The lefty crushed a 1-1 pitch out of the stadium and over a bus. The homer was the second for Destino in the past 20 games.

He exhaled as he jogged to first base while watching the ball sail out of the park.

“I can breathe,” Destino said. “I’ve been putting a lot of pressure on myself, not playing nearly up to my capabilities. … It’s finally nice to get behind one and watch it fly over the fence. It’s been a while.”

South Carolina jumped on top early with a four-run first inning, with LT Tolbert and Hogan delivering RBIs in the frame.

Wofford (24-21) responded with a run in each of the next two innings, but USC scored in four of its final five at-bats to maintain its lead.

Jacob Olson went 3-for-5 with a double, while Carlos Cortes added an RBI with a sacrifice fly.

The Gamecocks outhit Wofford 11-5 and finished with six extra-base hits.

Colby Lee earned the win for USC, allowing two runs in 2 2/3 innings. Cody Morris got the start and held Wofford to one hit but allowed a pair of runs in four innings.

Reed Scott surrendered a solo homer to Reed Massey in 2 1/3 innings of work to close out the game.

USC travels to LSU this weekend for a critical SEC series. Game 1 is Friday at 8 p.m.

Gamecocks OF Jacob Olson talks new haircuts Freshman Carlos Cortes served as barber for South Carolina's new look up top.

Wofford ab r h rbi bb k Ruedisili cf 3 1 0 0 2 2 Bradley rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 Hash 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 Waln c 3 1 1 0 1 1 Nathanson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 Massey 2b 3 1 1 1 0 2 McDougald 3b 4 0 0 1 0 1 Miller dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 May ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 Malsch ss 2 1 0 0 0 2 Rodriguez ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 30 5 5 3 5 14

USC ab r h rbi bb k Olson cf/rf 5 1 3 0 0 0 Tolbert 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 Cortes rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 Blair cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bride 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 Hogan 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 Grosvenor dh 2 1 1 1 2 1 Bridges pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 Destino lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 Taylor c 4 0 0 0 0 1 Stokes ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 TOTALS 32 9 11 7 4 4

Wofford 011 000 210 — 5 USC 400 111 02x — 9

E — Hash; Hogan. DP — Wofford 1. LOB — Wofford 5; S. Carolina 4. 2B — Bradley; Waln; Olson; Hogan; Stokes. HR — Massey; Hogan; Grosvenor; Destino. HBP — Malsch. SH — Massey. SF — Cortes. CS — Destino; Ruedisili; Hash.

Wofford IP H R ER BB SO Sheehan L, 3-2 6 8 7 5 2 2 Maniscalco 1 1 0 0 1 1 Pile 1/3 1 2 2 1 0 Huber 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

USC IP H R ER BB SO Morris 4 1 2 2 3 8 Lee W, 2-0 2 2/3 2 2 2 2 3 Scott 2 1/3 2 1 1 0 3