The story behind South Carolina’s new haircuts

South Carolina is hoping new hairdos will help the Gamecocks turn their season around down the stretch.
Several USC players were sporting new looks for Wednesday’s game against Wofford with some shaving their heads and others going with a mohawk.
South Carolina has dropped five straight SEC series for the first time in school history and is hoping to change that trend around this weekend at LSU.
“Just weird superstitious baseball players trying to switch things up,” USC junior Alex Destino said. “We’re a weird group of guys, no doubt. Just something fun. We had a fun time with it in the locker room.”
Last week Gamecocks outfielder T.J. Hopkins showed up in Destino’s room with a shaved head.
Destino, who was in a slump, decided he would switch up his haircut as well and went to Founders Park and shaved his head.
By the start of Wednesday’s game against Wofford, most of the team had joined in with new looks.
Freshman Carlos Cortes served as the barber for most of the haircuts.
“Carlos is all right at it so we just stuck with him. He kind of looked like he knew what he was doing a little bit,” outfielder Jacob Olson said. “We’re just doing it to have a good time and stay loose.”
Freshman Riley Hogan was reluctant but eventually let Cortes give him a mohawk.
Hogan hit his first career homer in the win over the Terriers.
“I like my hair. There’s not a lot of people I’d let have my hair but I let him have it,” Hogan said. “It’s been a long season. We’re just trying to have some fun.”
