South Carolina vs. LSU baseball: How to watch, series details

USC vs. LSU
▪ When: Game 1 at 8 p.m. Friday, Game 2 at 8 p.m. Saturday, Game 3 at 3 p.m. Sunday
▪ Where: Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
▪ Radio: 107.5 The Game & The Gamecock Radio Network
▪ TV: Game 2 on SEC Network; Game 3 on ESPN
Probable pitchers
▪ Game 1: USC Wil Crowe (4-4) vs. LSU Alex Lange (5-4)
▪ Game 2: USC Adam Hill (3-3) vs. LSU Jared Poche (7-3)
▪ Game 3: USC TBA vs. LSU Eric Walker (5-1)
Notes
▪ USC enters this weekend having lost five consecutive SEC series for the first time in school history. The Gamecocks need a series win as they look to earn a berth in the NCAA tournament.
▪ Catcher Chris Cullen, center fielder TJ Hopkins and catcher John Jones missed Wednesday’s game against Wofford and are questionable for the weekend.
▪ It will be interesting to see whether USC outfielder Alex Destino is in the lineup. The junior was benched for last weekend’s series against Kentucky after being in a monthlong slump, but got the start against Wofford and blasted a two-run homer. Destino is hopeful his experience playing in rowdy environments and his homer on Wednesday will earn him playing time this weekend, but USC coach Chad Holbrook did not commit to that during the postgame press conference and noted other players are playing well, including DH Ross Grosvenor, who has homered in two straight games.
Matt Connolly
