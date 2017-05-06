Gamecocks in pro baseball

THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .175 with one triple, one homer and six RBIs in 16 games. Has stolen one base.
Sam Dyson, RHP, Texas
Is 0-3 with a 13.03 ERA. Has struck out two and walked eight in 9 2/3 innings.
Steve Pearce, OF, Toronto
Hitting .215 with one double, three homers and six RBIs in 20 games.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .280 with four doubles, one triple, five homers and 15 RBIs in 29 games.
Whit Merrifield, OF, Kansas City
Hitting .224 with a triple, two homers and four RBIs in 14 games. Has one stolen base.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in four starts. Has 23 strikeouts and 10 walks in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
MINOR LEAGUES
Evan Beal, RHP, Double-A NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
Is 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA in eight appearances. Has 11 strikeouts and nine walks in 10 innings pitched.
Gene Cone, OF, Single-A Columbia (N.Y. Mets)
Hitting .235 with four doubles, one triple and 11 RBIs in 25 games. Has two stolen bases.
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .085 with two doubles and three RBIs in 18 games. Has five stolen bases.
Grayson Greiner, C, Double-A Erie (Detroit)
Hitting .197 with six double and nine RBIs in 18 games.
Kyle Martin, 1B, Double-A Reading (Philadelphia)
Hitting .153 with one double, five homers and 17 RBIs in 20 games.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Hitting .277 with three doubles, two homers and seven RBIs in 24 games. Has four stolen bases.
Marcus Mooney, INF, Single-A Rome (Atlanta)
Hitting .263 with three doubles and three RBIs in 21 games. Has one stolen base.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Hitting .156 with one triple, one homer and five RBIs in 24 games.
Joey Pankake, 3B, Single-A Advanced Lakeland (Detroit)
Hitting .218 with three doubles, one homer and six RBIs in 16 games. Is currently on the disabled list.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Sacramento (San Francisco)
Is 2-3 with a 5.73 ERA in seven appearances, with four starts. Has 10 strikeouts and eight walks in 22 innings pitched.
Max Schrock, SS, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Hitting .260 with two doubles, one triple, three homers and nine RBIs in 23 games. Has two stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 2-1 with one save and a 4.26 ERA in seven appearances. Has 15 strikeouts and 13 walks in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF
Not listed on a current roster but under contract with Yankees.
Matt Vogel, RHP
Not listed on a current roster but under contract with Rays.
Christian Walker, 1B, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .306 with seven doubles, eight homers and 29 RBIs in 27 games.
Braden Webb, RHP, Single-A Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
1-2 with a 5.28 ERA in five appearances with two starts. Has 18 strikeouts and seven walks in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Webb, LHP, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (New York Yankees)
Is 2-0 with an 5.11 ERA in seven appearances. Has 16 strikeouts and no walks in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Single-A Advanced Tampa (New York Yankees)
Is 0-3 with a 5.16 ERA in five starts. Has 23 strikeouts and nine walks in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Is 2-2 with a 6.07 ERA in five starts. Has 14 strikeouts and six walks in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
Matt Connolly
