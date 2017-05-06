LSU evens series with Gamecocks

Chad Holbrook has repeatedly stated that South Carolina’s offense can’t force its pitching staff to be perfect, but poor situational hitting left no margin for error for Adam Hill and company Saturday night.
USC stranded 10 runners as LSU evened the series at a game apiece with a 5-2 victory over the Gamecocks in Baton Rouge.
Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. on ESPN.
South Carolina (27-17, 11-12) left the bases loaded in the third and fourth innings and failed to score with a runner on third and less than two outs in all four of its opportunities on the night.
In the third inning the Gamecocks had runners on second and third with one out when Jacob Olson lined out to the shortstop. After L.T. Tolbert walked, Carlos Cortes struck out with the bases loaded to end the frame.
In the fourth inning South Carolina had runners on second and third with no outs, but TJ Hopkins grounded out to the pitcher and the runners stayed put.
Ross Grosvenor was then intentionally walked and Hunter Taylor struck out swinging with the bases loaded and one out.
Madison Stokes then walked to get USC on the board, but Jacob Olson grounded into a fielder’s choice as Carolina squandered an opportunity for a big inning.
Carolina maintained its 1-0 lead until the fifth inning when the Tigers scored three runs.
Cole Freeman drove in two runs with a triple to right, while Antoine Duplantis hit a sacrifice fly to push No. 15 LSU’s lead to 3-1.
The Tigers (31-16, 14-9) added to their lead in the sixth inning when Zach Watson hit a two-run single with two outs to push the lead to four runs.
South Carolina got a run back in the eighth inning on a Hopkins RBI single, but Taylor struck out with Hopkins on third to end the frame.
USC brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but Carlos Cortes bounced into a double play to end the game.
The Gamecocks managed only five hits with Jonah Bride recording two of them, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Hopkins and Stokes had RBIs for the Gamecocks.
Jared Poche earned the win for LSU, allowing one run in seven innings of work despite walking six batters.
Adam Hill (3-4) suffered the loss for South Carolina, surrendering five earned runs in six innings of work. He struck out six while throwing 111 pitches. Colie Bowers pitched well in relief for USC, not allowing a run in two innings.
