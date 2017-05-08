USC Gamecocks Baseball

May 08, 2017 1:18 PM

Gamecocks lose another pitcher for the season

By Matt Connolly

South Carolina freshman pitcher Sawyer Bridges will miss the rest of the season with a torn rotator cuff, USC confirmed Monday afternoon.

The Summerville native had appeared in eight games with one start and had an 11.45 ERA.

Bridges had 14 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched but had also walked nine batters. Opponents were hitting .360 against him.

The righty was rated as the No. 5 best high school prospect in the state of South Carolina by Baseball America and Perfect Game.

He helped Summerville to the 2016 4A state championship, pitching a complete game in the title game.

Bridges is the second USC pitcher to be lost for the season, joining Gamecocks ace Clarke Schmidt.

