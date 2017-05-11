The key to Gamecocks DH Alex Destino’s turnaround

Alex Destino set a school record for walks and a career low for swings in South Carolina’s 10-7 win over Liberty on Wednesday.
The junior walked in all five of his plate appearances and swung the bat only one time while scoring two runs in the critical win.
The game was an example of how much Destino’s plate approach has improved since being benched for the Kentucky series. Since returning to the lineup he has not chased pitches out of the strike zone, something he struggled with the first half of the year. When he has gotten a pitch to hit, he has not missed it.
“Patience is very important to him. When he’s not going good he’s swinging at pitches all over the place,” USC coach Chad Holbrook said. “His last few games that he’s produced some runs for us he’s stayed in the zone. If he attacks pitches in the strike zone, he’s so big and strong, he’s going to do a lot of damage.”
That has certainly been the case since Destino sat on the bench and watched the Gamecocks drop a critical series to the Wildcats.
Rather than pout about being taken out of the lineup, he got back to work and focused on fixing the mistakes that led to his slump.
Destino watched film with assistant coaches Sammy Esposito and Stuart Lake and made adjustments that are paying off.
Since returning to the lineup Destino is batting .500 with three home runs and eight RBIs in six games. He has an on-base percentage of .682 and has walked eight times with no strikeouts.
Prior to getting a few days off, Destino was batting .056 (1-for-18) in his previous six games and had a strikeout in five of the six contests.
“I really wasn’t happy with what I was doing in the box. My head was moving a lot,” he said. “The big thing for me was I was missing a lot of changeups down in the zone. Looking at all the videos it was because my head was moving too much.”
South Carolina’s lineup is much more difficult to navigate with Destino swinging the bat well.
The Gamecocks are 4-2 since his return and are confident entering a huge weekend series with Missouri.
“Obviously it’s good getting in the box and having the sense that I’m going to do something good for the team, but more importantly the team seeing me produce gets a lot of the guys fired up,” Destino said.
USC needs Destino to continue to produce this weekend against a Missouri team that is 9-15 in the SEC, mainly due to struggles on offense. The Tigers have a solid pitching staff and runs can be hard to come by.
In the 19 games prior to being benched Destino had one homer and seven RBIs before exploding for three homers and eight RBIs in the six games since returning.
“He’s in the zone. He’s not chasing pitches out of the strike zone. His strikeouts are down and walks are up,” Holbrook said. “He’s so big and strong the ball flies off his bat. He’s in a good spot right now and it’s good to see.”
Comments