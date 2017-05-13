One step back: South Carolina can’t hold off Missouri

South Carolina missed another opportunity for a series win.
The Gamecocks dropped the second game of their series against Missouri on Saturday, 5-3. Tigers starter Tanner Houck pitched a complete game to earn the win.
USC (30-20, 12-14 SEC) scored a run in three of the first five innings against Houck, but struggled down the stretch. The Gamecocks will need to win on Sunday at 2 p.m. to avoid dropping their seventh consecutive SEC series.
“Tanner (Houck) was very impressive,” USC coach Chad Holbrook said. “Houck is awfully good and he was on his game today. When he settles in like that he can beat anybody in the country, anywhere.”
Adam Hill suffered the loss for South Carolina, allowing four runs in six innings of work. He threw 119 pitches.
John Parke allowed one run in two innings of relief for the Gamecocks.
USC led 3-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Tigers scored two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh to grab control.
South Carolina managed five hits in the loss, with Carlos Cortes being the only Gamecock to have a multi-hit game. Cortes finished 2-for-4 with a solo homer.
LT Tolbert, Jonah Bride and Jacob Olson also had hits for USC with Olson hitting a solo homer and Bride driving in a run with a double.
Missouri outhit USC 8-5, and the Gamecocks didn’t put a runner in scoring position after the fifth inning.
“We were up 3-1 in the fifth and felt okay, but you have to give Missouri credit. They responded with a two-run inning to tie it and pushed a couple more across,” Holbrook said. “Through four and a half innings we had it about right where we wanted to but Missouri fought back and you have to give them credit.”
USC
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Tolbert 2b
4
0
1
0
0
1
Hopkins cf
3
1
0
0
0
3
Cortes lf
4
1
2
1
0
0
Bride 3b
4
0
1
1
0
1
Destino dh
4
0
0
0
0
0
Hogan 1b
4
0
0
0
0
1
Williams 1b
0
0
0
0
0
0
Olson rf
4
1
1
1
0
2
Jones c
2
0
0
0
0
1
Blair pr
0
0
0
0
1
0
Taylor c
1
0
0
0
0
1
Stokes ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
33
3
5
3
1
10
Missouri
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Balsamo cf
3
1
1
0
0
1
Brumfield lf
3
0
0
0
1
2
Glendinning 2b
4
0
2
2
0
1
Bond c
3
0
1
1
1
0
Misner dh
4
1
2
1
0
2
Samples 3b
4
0
0
0
0
0
McGuire rf
4
0
0
0
0
2
Berler 1b
3
1
0
0
1
1
Cornelius ss
3
2
2
1
0
1
TOTALS
31
5
8
5
3
10
USC
011
010
000
—
3
Missouri
100
021
10x
—
5
E — Samples, Cornelius. LOB — S. Carolina 5; Missouri 6. 2B — Bride, Misner, Cornelius. HR — Cortes, Olson, Misner. SB — Balsamo, Bond.
USC
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Hill, L 3-5
6
5
4
4
2
7
Parke
2
3
1
1
1
3
Missouri
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Houck, W 4-7
9
5
3
3
1
10
HBP — Hopkins (by Houck), Stokes (by Houck) Balsmao (by Hill). PB — Jones, Bond. Umpires — HP: Damien Beal; 1B: David Wiley; 2B: Rickey Armstrong; 3B: Morris Hodges. T — 2:44 A — 1,146.
Comments