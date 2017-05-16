Power surge lifts Gamecocks over USC Upstate

1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine Pause

1:26 Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted

2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe

1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing

5:01 Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook recaps win over Upstate

1:07 Poison Ivy flourishing in Congaree National Park

3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

3:15 Gov. Henry McMaster on the corruption probe