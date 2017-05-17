South Carolina is looking for its first series win since March mconnolly@thestate.com
USC Gamecocks Baseball

May 17, 2017 3:43 PM

South Carolina drops out of NCAA Tournament projections

By Matt Connolly

Baseball America and D1Baseball both projected South Carolina to make it to the College World Series in the preseason. Now the publications do not have USC making the NCAA Tournament at all.

The latest postseason projections released Wednesday have the Gamecocks on the outside looking in entering this weekend’s series against Georgia.

USC hosts the Bulldogs in a three-game series starting on Thursday before beginning play in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. next Tuesday.

Baseball America has South Carolina as one of the first four teams out alongside Louisiana-Lafayette, Coastal Carolina and Utah. Kansas, UCLA, Florida State and NC State are listed as the final four teams in.

Early look at NCAA field

Some projections about the 64-team field for the NCAA Baseball Tournament from Baseball America:

Top eight seeds: 1. Oregon State; 2. Louisville; 3. North Carolina; 4. Texas Tech; 5. Florida; 6. TCU; 7. Kentucky; 8. Stanford

16 host schools: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Florida, TCU, Kentucky, Stanford, Long Beach State, Southern Miss., Oklahoma, Wake Forest, Clemson, Mississippi State, Virginia and LSU

Last four in: Kansas, UCLA, Florida State, North Carolina State

First four out: Louisiana-Lafayette, South Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Utah

By conference: 9: SEC; 7: Big 12, ACC; 4: AAC, Big Ten, Pac-12; 3: Conference USA; 2: Big West, Southland; 1: A-10, A-Sun, America East, Big East, Big South, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, MAAC, MAC, MEAC, Missouri Valley, Mountain West, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Summit, Sun Belt, SWAC, WAC, WCC.

About USC’s chances: “In the SEC, South Carolina has now entered dangerous territory, having lost seven straight conference series. While the Gamecocks have the No. 31 RPI, they’re 12-15 in the conference and need a series win against Georgia this weekend and likely a win or two in the SEC tournament to seal an at-large bid.”

