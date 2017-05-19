Photos: South Carolina vs. Georgia, Game 1

South Carolina catcher Hunter Taylor catches the ball before tagging out Georgia's LJ Talley at home plate at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 6-3.
South Carolina's Matt Williams, left, John Parke and John Jones stand for the alma mater after a loss to Georgia at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 6-3.
South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes, left, and Justin Row return to the dugout after scoring runs against Georgia during the ninth inning at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 6-3.
South Carolina third baseman Jonah Bride reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against Georgia at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 6-3.
South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes collects double against Georgia at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 6-3.
South Carolina second baseman Jacob Olson turns a double play against Keegan McGovern and the Georgia Bulldogs at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 6-3.
South Carolina first baseman Ross Grosvenor tosses the ball to first base against Georgia at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 6-3.
South Carolina first baseman Ross Grosvenor walks back to the dugout at the end of the eighth inning against Georgia at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 6-3.
South Carolina catcher Hunter Taylor celebrates with teammates after an out at home plate to end the top of the eighth inning against Georgia at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 6-3.
South Carolina second baseman Jacob Olson throws to first for an out against Georgia at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 6-3.
South Carolina third baseman Jonah Bride collects a double against Georgia during the seventh inning at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 6-3.
South Carolina second baseman Justin Row advances to second base on a wild pitch during the seventh inning against Georgia at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 6-3.
South Carolina second baseman Justin Row (3) chats with Georgia outfielder Tucker Bradley (28) at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 6-3.
South Carolina second baseman Justin Row throws to first for an out against Georgia at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 6-3.
South Carolina second baseman Jacob Olson drives for a batted ball against Georgia at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 6-3.
South Carolina third baseman Jonah Bride can't come up with a batted ball against Georgia at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina fans cheer on the Gamecocks against Georgia at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 6-3.
South Carolina's Ross Grosvenor makes a catch for an out at first base after a dropped third strike against Georgia at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Georgia starting pitcher Andrew Gist delivers to a batter from South Carolina at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina shortstop LT Tolbert makes a play on a batted ball against Georgia at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Georgia designated hitter Michael Curry (13) and Austin Biggar (8) celebrate a Georgia run in the second inning against South Carolina at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina starting pitcher Wil Crowe delivers to a batter from Georgia at Founders Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
