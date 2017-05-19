South Carolina rally falls short as Georgia takes series

South Carolina clinched its eighth consecutive series loss and likely any chance for an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament Friday night, falling 5-4 to Georgia at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks stranded 14 runners, including three in the ninth inning, as Justin Row lined out to center with the bases loaded to end the game.

Carolina (31-23, 12-17 SEC) trailed 5-2 entering the ninth inning before rallying to score a pair of runs and loading the bases. But like USC was unable to do for much of the night, the Gamecocks couldn’t get the big hit when it mattered most.

South Carolina led 2-0 entering the fifth inning thanks to an RBI single by TJ Hopkins and an RBI groundout by Jonah Bride before the Bulldogs grabbed the lead with one swing of the bat.

Georgia left fielder Keegan McGovern doubled to right-center to drive in three and give UGA a 3-2 lead.

The Bulldogs added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings with McGovern driving in another run with an RBI groundout and Justin Row throwing a ball away with two outs.

South Carolina had plenty of chances to cut into the lead earlier but could not get a big hit. USC had two runners on base five consecutive innings from the fourth through the eighth and did not score a run in any of the opportunities.

Carolina’s best chance came in the seventh inning when the Gamecocks got the first two runners on and had cleanup hitter Riley Hogan at the plate.

But USC coach Chad Holbrook opted to remove Hogan from the game and brought in Matt Williams to attempt a sacrifice bunt.

Georgia got the lead runner out at third base on Williams’ attempt, and after a groundout and a strikeout the Bulldogs escaped unharmed.

USC will finish off the regular season Saturday afternoon at 3 at Founders Park before opening the SEC tournament on Tuesday in an elimination game.