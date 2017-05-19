Photos: South Carolina vs. Georgia, Game 2

South Carolina players participate in the alma mater after the game against Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 5-4.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina shortstop Justin Row reacts after flying out to centerfield with the bases loaded for the final out against Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 5-4.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina shortstop Justin Row throws his helmet after flying out to centerfield with the bases loaded for the final out against Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 5-4.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
A young South Carolina fan watches the game against Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 5-4.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
A Gamecock fan watches the game against Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 5-4.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina head coach Ray Tanner communicates with players against Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 5-4.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Cocky entertains fans during the seventh inning stretch of the game between South Carolina and Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 5-4.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina outfielder TJ Hopkins picks up an RBI single during the second inning against Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 5-4.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina fans attempt to get Cocky's attention at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 5-4.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes reacts after striking out to end the first inning against Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 5-4.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Baseball fans react to a foul ball during the game between South Carolina and Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 5-4.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes collects a double during the third inning against Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 5-4.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina pitcher Josh Reagan delivers to a Georgia batter at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina shortstop Justin Row stands at second after a double against Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 5-4.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook attends the pregame plate meeting before taking on Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 5-4.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes picks up a double during the third inning against Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina shortstop Justin Row, right, gets a fist bump from Carlos Cortes after scoring a run in the third inning against Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina starting pitcher Adam Hill delivers to a batter from Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina pitcher John Parke, left, goofs around with Jacob Olson before the first pitch against Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook watches from the dugout before the first pitch against Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina shortstop Justin Row throws to second base for an out against Georgia at Founders Park on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State