Farewell, Andrew: USC baseball’s longtime media relations director is headed back home

South Carolina’s regular season finale Saturday afternoon against Georgia also marked the final game for USC Sports Information Director Andrew Kitick at Founders Park.
It was announced Friday night that this will be Kitick’s final season with the Gamecocks. He is in his 16th year working at South Carolina.
Kitick is making the move to return to his home state of Illinois.
“I wanted to be closer to my family,” he said. “My father and brother are back up there in Chicago, and I just want to have the opportunity to see them more and spend some more time with them.”
Kitick started at South Carolina in June 2001, working with women’s soccer and swimming and diving from then until 2006.
In 2002 he took over as the baseball SID and in 2007 he started working with football as well.
Kitick made trips with the Gamecocks to the College World Series in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2010, 2011 and 2012, with South Carolina winning the national title in 2010 and 2011.
He considers the two national titles to be the highlight of his memorable time at USC.
“This is a special place because of special people. There are moments that are going to stay with me for the rest of my life,” Kitick said. “The coaches, the athletes, the staff members are like family to me in a lot of ways. They’ve been there for me through my good times and my struggles. The one word that I keep going back to is ‘special.’ It’s a special place with special people, and that’s hard to leave, but sometimes you have to.”
