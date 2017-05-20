Gamecocks blank Bulldogs to avoid series sweep

South Carolina already lost its eighth consecutive series earlier this weekend, but bounced back with a 10-0 victory on Saturday to ensure that none of the eight series losses would be a sweep.

Colby Lee, Colie Bowers, Tyler Johnson and Graham Lawson combined for a three-hit shutout as USC earned a win in its final game before the SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks (32-23, 13-17) will begin play at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. against Vanderbilt.

“Our players showed a lot of pride for the uniform that they wear and the program that they’re a part of and played a great game today,” USC coach Chad Holbrook said. “It’s a do-or-die situation (in Hoover). We’ll go down there and see if we can get on a little bit of a hot streak, and you never know.”

South Carolina scored at least one run in each of its final six at-bats, putting up three runs in the third inning and three more in the sixth inning.

South Carolina pounded out 12 hits with Jonah Bride leading the way with a 3-for-5 afternoon and three runs scored.

Justin Row went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Danny Blair and Carlos Cortes each had two hits, a double and an RBI.

“We haven’t had a game like this in the league maybe since the first week against Tennessee,” Holbrook said. “From the third inning to the eighth, we put at least a run on the board. It was good to see. We just had some more competitive at bats today.”

Lee, a freshman, got the Gamecocks off to a good start on the mound, allowing one hit in 3 2/3 innings of work.

He struck out two and left the game in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and two outs. Bowers, a senior, then came in to get the final out of the inning on a fly ball to center.

“He pitched well and threw strikes,” Holbrook said of Lee. “The ball was sinking and running. It was hard to square him up. He’s got a bright future when he controls the strike zone.”

Bowers held the Bulldogs to one hit in 2 2/3 innings before Johnson retired all five batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings. The hard-throwing righty struck out three hitters.

Lawson allowed a hit in the ninth inning, but a double play ended the game.

“It was just a very complete game by our pitching staff,” Holbrook said.

Georgia ab r h rbi bb k Bradley rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 Shepherd ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 Curry dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 McGovern lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 Webb 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 Talley 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 Proctor 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 Sasser 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 Moody cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 Biggar c 2 0 0 0 1 1 TOTALS 29 0 3 0 3 9

USC ab r h rbi bb k Tolbert ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 Grosvenor ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 Flint ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cortes lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 Hogan 1b 4 2 1 1 1 1 Jones c 5 0 1 1 0 1 Taylor c 0 0 0 0 0 0 Destino dh 5 0 0 1 0 1 Bride 3b 5 3 3 0 0 0 Olson rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 Blair cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 Row 2b 3 2 1 2 1 1 TOTALS 37 10 12 8 4 7

Georgia 000 000 000 — 0 USC 003 113 11x — 10

E — Talley 2(4); Proctor(9); Sasser(3). LOB — UGA 7; USC 8. 2B — Cortes(9); Hogan(6); Blair(2); Row(3). HBP — McGovern; Moody, L. SF — Tolbert(3). SB — Bride(3). CS — Hogan(1).

Georgia IP H R ER BB SO Locey, L 2-4 2 2/3 4 3 3 1 1 Brown 2 1/3 2 2 0 0 3 Elliott 0 1 2 2 1 0 Glover 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 2 Shepard 1/3 3 1 1 1 1 Avidano 1 0 1 1 1 0 Ryder 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

USC IP H R ER BB SO Lee 3 2/3 1 0 0 2 3 Bowers, W 5-1 2 2/3 1 0 0 1 2 Johnson 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 3 Lawson 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP — Locey(10); Brown, B. 3(11); Avidano(4). HBP — by Lee (McGovern); by Bowers (Moody, L.). PB — Biggar(14); Jones(4). Umpires — HP: Tony Walsh 1B: Myron Miller 2B: Michael Phillips 3B: Morris Hodges. T — 3:13 A — 7,915.