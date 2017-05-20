Gamecocks blank Bulldogs to avoid series sweep

South Carolina already lost its eighth consecutive series earlier this weekend, but bounced back with a 10-0 victory on Saturday to ensure that none of the eight series losses would be a sweep.
Colby Lee, Colie Bowers, Tyler Johnson and Graham Lawson combined for a three-hit shutout as USC earned a win in its final game before the SEC Tournament.
The Gamecocks (32-23, 13-17) will begin play at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. against Vanderbilt.
“Our players showed a lot of pride for the uniform that they wear and the program that they’re a part of and played a great game today,” USC coach Chad Holbrook said. “It’s a do-or-die situation (in Hoover). We’ll go down there and see if we can get on a little bit of a hot streak, and you never know.”
South Carolina scored at least one run in each of its final six at-bats, putting up three runs in the third inning and three more in the sixth inning.
South Carolina pounded out 12 hits with Jonah Bride leading the way with a 3-for-5 afternoon and three runs scored.
Justin Row went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Danny Blair and Carlos Cortes each had two hits, a double and an RBI.
“We haven’t had a game like this in the league maybe since the first week against Tennessee,” Holbrook said. “From the third inning to the eighth, we put at least a run on the board. It was good to see. We just had some more competitive at bats today.”
Lee, a freshman, got the Gamecocks off to a good start on the mound, allowing one hit in 3 2/3 innings of work.
He struck out two and left the game in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and two outs. Bowers, a senior, then came in to get the final out of the inning on a fly ball to center.
“He pitched well and threw strikes,” Holbrook said of Lee. “The ball was sinking and running. It was hard to square him up. He’s got a bright future when he controls the strike zone.”
Bowers held the Bulldogs to one hit in 2 2/3 innings before Johnson retired all five batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings. The hard-throwing righty struck out three hitters.
Lawson allowed a hit in the ninth inning, but a double play ended the game.
“It was just a very complete game by our pitching staff,” Holbrook said.
Georgia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Bradley rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
Shepherd ss
3
0
1
0
1
2
Curry dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
McGovern lf
3
0
1
0
0
1
Webb 3b
3
0
0
0
0
0
Williams ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
Talley 2b
1
0
0
0
1
0
Proctor 2b
2
0
1
0
0
1
Sasser 1b
4
0
0
0
0
1
Moody cf
2
0
0
0
0
0
Biggar c
2
0
0
0
1
1
TOTALS
29
0
3
0
3
9
USC
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Tolbert ss
3
0
1
1
0
0
Grosvenor ph
0
0
0
0
1
0
Flint ss
0
0
0
0
0
0
Cortes lf
5
1
2
1
0
1
Hogan 1b
4
2
1
1
1
1
Jones c
5
0
1
1
0
1
Taylor c
0
0
0
0
0
0
Destino dh
5
0
0
1
0
1
Bride 3b
5
3
3
0
0
0
Olson rf
3
1
1
0
1
1
Blair cf
4
1
2
1
0
1
Row 2b
3
2
1
2
1
1
TOTALS
37
10
12
8
4
7
Georgia
000
000
000
—
0
USC
003
113
11x
—
10
E — Talley 2(4); Proctor(9); Sasser(3). LOB — UGA 7; USC 8. 2B — Cortes(9); Hogan(6); Blair(2); Row(3). HBP — McGovern; Moody, L. SF — Tolbert(3). SB — Bride(3). CS — Hogan(1).
Georgia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Locey, L 2-4
2 2/3
4
3
3
1
1
Brown
2 1/3
2
2
0
0
3
Elliott
0
1
2
2
1
0
Glover
1 1/3
2
1
1
0
2
Shepard
1/3
3
1
1
1
1
Avidano
1
0
1
1
1
0
Ryder
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
USC
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lee
3 2/3
1
0
0
2
3
Bowers, W 5-1
2 2/3
1
0
0
1
2
Johnson
1 2/3
0
0
0
0
3
Lawson
1
1
0
0
0
1
WP — Locey(10); Brown, B. 3(11); Avidano(4). HBP — by Lee (McGovern); by Bowers (Moody, L.). PB — Biggar(14); Jones(4). Umpires — HP: Tony Walsh 1B: Myron Miller 2B: Michael Phillips 3B: Morris Hodges. T — 3:13 A — 7,915.
