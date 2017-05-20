Gamecocks finish regular season with blowout win over Georgia. mconnolly@thestate.com
Gamecocks finish regular season with blowout win over Georgia. mconnolly@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Baseball

May 20, 2017 6:20 PM

Gamecocks blank Bulldogs to avoid series sweep

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

South Carolina already lost its eighth consecutive series earlier this weekend, but bounced back with a 10-0 victory on Saturday to ensure that none of the eight series losses would be a sweep.

Colby Lee, Colie Bowers, Tyler Johnson and Graham Lawson combined for a three-hit shutout as USC earned a win in its final game before the SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks (32-23, 13-17) will begin play at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. against Vanderbilt.

“Our players showed a lot of pride for the uniform that they wear and the program that they’re a part of and played a great game today,” USC coach Chad Holbrook said. “It’s a do-or-die situation (in Hoover). We’ll go down there and see if we can get on a little bit of a hot streak, and you never know.”

South Carolina scored at least one run in each of its final six at-bats, putting up three runs in the third inning and three more in the sixth inning.

South Carolina pounded out 12 hits with Jonah Bride leading the way with a 3-for-5 afternoon and three runs scored.

Justin Row went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Danny Blair and Carlos Cortes each had two hits, a double and an RBI.

“We haven’t had a game like this in the league maybe since the first week against Tennessee,” Holbrook said. “From the third inning to the eighth, we put at least a run on the board. It was good to see. We just had some more competitive at bats today.”

Lee, a freshman, got the Gamecocks off to a good start on the mound, allowing one hit in 3 2/3 innings of work.

He struck out two and left the game in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and two outs. Bowers, a senior, then came in to get the final out of the inning on a fly ball to center.

“He pitched well and threw strikes,” Holbrook said of Lee. “The ball was sinking and running. It was hard to square him up. He’s got a bright future when he controls the strike zone.”

Bowers held the Bulldogs to one hit in 2 2/3 innings before Johnson retired all five batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings. The hard-throwing righty struck out three hitters.

Lawson allowed a hit in the ninth inning, but a double play ended the game.

“It was just a very complete game by our pitching staff,” Holbrook said.

Georgia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Bradley rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

Shepherd ss

3

0

1

0

1

2

Curry dh

4

0

0

0

0

1

McGovern lf

3

0

1

0

0

1

Webb 3b

3

0

0

0

0

0

Williams ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

Talley 2b

1

0

0

0

1

0

Proctor 2b

2

0

1

0

0

1

Sasser 1b

4

0

0

0

0

1

Moody cf

2

0

0

0

0

0

Biggar c

2

0

0

0

1

1

TOTALS

29

0

3

0

3

9

USC

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Tolbert ss

3

0

1

1

0

0

Grosvenor ph

0

0

0

0

1

0

Flint ss

0

0

0

0

0

0

Cortes lf

5

1

2

1

0

1

Hogan 1b

4

2

1

1

1

1

Jones c

5

0

1

1

0

1

Taylor c

0

0

0

0

0

0

Destino dh

5

0

0

1

0

1

Bride 3b

5

3

3

0

0

0

Olson rf

3

1

1

0

1

1

Blair cf

4

1

2

1

0

1

Row 2b

3

2

1

2

1

1

TOTALS

37

10

12

8

4

7

Georgia

000

000

000

0

USC

003

113

11x

10

E — Talley 2(4); Proctor(9); Sasser(3). LOB — UGA 7; USC 8. 2B — Cortes(9); Hogan(6); Blair(2); Row(3). HBP — McGovern; Moody, L. SF — Tolbert(3). SB — Bride(3). CS — Hogan(1).

Georgia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Locey, L 2-4

2 2/3

4

3

3

1

1

Brown

2 1/3

2

2

0

0

3

Elliott

0

1

2

2

1

0

Glover

1 1/3

2

1

1

0

2

Shepard

 1/3

3

1

1

1

1

Avidano

1

0

1

1

1

0

Ryder

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

USC

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Lee

3 2/3

1

0

0

2

3

Bowers, W 5-1

2 2/3

1

0

0

1

2

Johnson

1 2/3

0

0

0

0

3

Lawson

1

1

0

0

0

1

WP — Locey(10); Brown, B. 3(11); Avidano(4). HBP — by Lee (McGovern); by Bowers (Moody, L.). PB — Biggar(14); Jones(4). Umpires — HP: Tony Walsh 1B: Myron Miller 2B: Michael Phillips 3B: Morris Hodges. T — 3:13 A — 7,915.

