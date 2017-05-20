Gamecocks in pro baseball

THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .198 with one double, one triple, four homers and 10 RBIs in 26 games. Has stolen two bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, Texas
Is 1-4 with a 10.66 ERA. Has struck out two and walked eight in 12 2/3 innings.
Steve Pearce, OF, Toronto
Hitting .205 with two doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs in 27 games.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .279 with six doubles, one triple, nine homers and 28 RBIs in 42 games.
Whit Merrifield, OF, Kansas City
Hitting .245 with a double, one triple, four homers and nine RBIs in 26 games. Has three stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Is 2-3 with a 4.81 ERA in seven starts. Has 37 strikeouts and 18 walks in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
MINOR LEAGUES
Evan Beal, RHP, Double-A NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
Is 0-0 with a 4.20 ERA in 10 appearances. Has 16 strikeouts and nine walks in 15 innings pitched.
Gene Cone, OF, Single-A Columbia (N.Y. Mets)
Hitting .231 with five doubles, one triple and 14 RBIs in 35 games. Has three stolen bases.
Tanner English, OF, Single-A Advanced Fort Myers (Minnesota)
Hitting .375 with a double and four RBIs in five games. Has two stolen bases.
Grayson Greiner, C, Double-A Erie (Detroit)
Hitting .188 with six doubles and 10 RBIs in 28 games.
Kyle Martin, 1B, Double-A Reading (Philadelphia)
Hitting .179 with three doubles, seven homers and 23 RBIs in 31 games.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Hitting .256 with four doubles, three homers and eight RBIs in 37 games. Has seven stolen bases.
Marcus Mooney, INF, Single-A Rome (Atlanta)
Hitting .271 with four doubles and seven RBIs in 29 games. Has two stolen bases.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Hitting .154 with two doubles, one triple, one homer and nine RBIs in 37 games.
Joey Pankake, 3B, Single-A Advanced Lakeland (Detroit)
Hitting .181 with three doubles, one triple, one homer and six RBIs in 21 games.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Sacramento (San Francisco)
Is 2-3 with a 4.54 ERA in nine appearances, with six starts. Has 19 strikeouts and nine walks in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
Max Schrock, SS, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Hitting .275 with five doubles, one triple, five homers and 15 RBIs in 36 games. Has three stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 2-1 with one save and a 3.74 ERA in 10 appearances. Has 28 strikeouts and 15 walks in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF
Not listed on a current roster but under contract with Yankees.
Matt Vogel, RHP
Not listed on a current roster but under contract with Rays.
Christian Walker, 1B, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .306 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 homers and 46 RBIs in 39 games.
Braden Webb, RHP, Single-A Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
1-3 with a 3.86 ERA in eight appearances with four starts. Has 32 strikeouts and 10 walks in 28 innings pitched.
Tyler Webb, LHP, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (New York Yankees)
Is 3-0 with a 3.79 ERA in 11 appearances. Has 27 strikeouts and no walks in 19 innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Single-A Advanced Tampa (New York Yankees)
Is 2-4 with a 3.82 ERA in eight starts. Has 35 strikeouts and 10 walks in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Is 3-2 with a 3.71 ERA in eight starts. Has 26 strikeouts and eight walks in 51 innings pitched.
Matt Connolly
Comments