SEC Baseball Tournament schedule set; Gamecocks open Tuesday

The 2017 Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament schedule and bracket have been set.
The games begin Tuesday in Hoover, Ala., at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
South Carolina will face Vanderbilt in the first game of the tournament at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday, May 23: First-round games (single elimination)
All games televised on SEC Network
▪ 10:30 a.m.: No. 6 Vanderbilt (33-21) vs. No. 11 South Carolina (32-23)
▪ TBD: No. 7 Texas A&M (36-20) vs. No. 10 Missouri (35-21)
▪ 5:30 p.m.: No. 8 Auburn (34-22) vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (32-24)
▪ TBD: No. 5 Mississippi State (34-21) vs. No. 12 Georgia (25-31)
Wednesday, May 24: Second-round games (double elimination)
All games televised on SEC Network
▪ 10:30 a.m.: No. 3 Kentucky (38-18) vs. USC-Vanderbilt winner
▪ TBD: No. 2 LSU (38-17) vs. Missouri-Texas A&M winner
▪ 5:30 p.m.: No. 1 Florida (40-15) vs. Auburn-Ole Miss winner
▪ TBD: No. 4 Arkansas (39-15) vs. Georgia-Mississippi State winner
Thursday to Sunday matchups to be determined
