Ray Tanner updates South Carolina baseball coaching search

The South Carolina baseball coaching search could be winding down soon.
Gamecocks athletics director Ray Tanner told WIS Sunday night that a coach will be named “in the near future.”
The USC baseball head coaching job has been open since Chad Holbrook resigned on June 6.
“I think there’s a lot of people that would be really good fits so we’re narrowing down the search and hope to name a coach in the next few days,” Tanner said.
The only coach known to have interviewed at this point is USF head coach Mark Kingston.
Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan and Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter are also considered to be candidates.
Tanner said the job has attracted interest from several top coaches.
“I believe very strongly that our job here is a top three or top five job in the country so we’ve attracted a lot of really good candidates,” he said. “It was a short list from the very beginning so it remains a short list. We’ll name a coach in the near future.”
