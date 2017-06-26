South Carolina's search for a new baseball coach is set to pick up steam. dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's search for a new baseball coach is set to pick up steam. dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Baseball

June 26, 2017 2:32 PM

Ray Tanner updates South Carolina baseball coaching search

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

The South Carolina baseball coaching search could be winding down soon.

Gamecocks athletics director Ray Tanner told WIS Sunday night that a coach will be named “in the near future.”

The USC baseball head coaching job has been open since Chad Holbrook resigned on June 6.

“I think there’s a lot of people that would be really good fits so we’re narrowing down the search and hope to name a coach in the next few days,” Tanner said.

The only coach known to have interviewed at this point is USF head coach Mark Kingston.

Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan and Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter are also considered to be candidates.

Tanner said the job has attracted interest from several top coaches.

“I believe very strongly that our job here is a top three or top five job in the country so we’ve attracted a lot of really good candidates,” he said. “It was a short list from the very beginning so it remains a short list. We’ll name a coach in the near future.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

USC's baseball coaching search set to accelerate

View More Video

Sports Videos