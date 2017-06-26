SEC vs. SEC in World Series: Gamecocks set the standard

Florida is playing LSU in this year’s College World Series championship series -- the first time since 2011 that two SEC teams are the final two. That year, South Carolina beat Florida to win its second consecutive national title. A look back at the Gamecocks in that highlight-filled World Series:
1. Diamond gem 1
There’s no other way to say it: Second baseman Scott Wingo was amazing in the field. Remember the flip against Virginia? Wingo fielded a grounder up the middle and flipped the ball from his glove hand to shortstop Peter Mooney for a force out at second.
2. Diamond gem 2
With the bases loaded and no outs in the first game against Florida, Wingo made a diving stop and forced a runner at the plate. Then he forced another runner on a throw to catcher Robert Beary, who completed the double play on a throw to first.
3. Wingo the wonder-boy
And if that wasn’t enough to earn Wingo the MOP award for the 2011 CWS, he drove in the winning run with a single in the ninth against Texas A&M. He also had the key sacrifice fly in the title-clincher against Florida.
4. Matty Ice
USC reliever Matt Price was a key figure in several games, none moreso than in the 13-inning win against Virginia. Price pitched out of jams in the ninth, 10th, 12th and 13th innings, getting a ground-ball double play and a line-drive double play to end two of the threats.
5. Onward Christian
First baseman Christian Walker had a double and a single and drove in two runs in the Game 2 victory against Virginia. Then in the first game against Florida, he singled, stroke second, went to third on a bad throw by the catcher and scored on a another errant throw. USC won 2-1 in 11 innings.
2011 CWS scores
Game 1: USC 5, Texas A&M 4
Game 2: USC 7, Virginia 1
Game 3: USC 3, Virginia 2 (13 innings)
Game 4: USC 2, Florida 1 (11 innings)
Game 5: USC 5, Florida 2
Comments