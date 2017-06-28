Potential USC baseball candidate staying in ACC

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:34 USC's baseball coaching search set to accelerate Pause 0:43 Chad Holbrook: 'It's been an incredible nine years for me and my family' 1:11 A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries 1:05 Ray Tanner's message to interim baseball coach Jerry Meyers 1:25 The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach 1:17 Ray Tanner reflects on Chad Holbrook's impact on USC baseball 2:52 Tanner addresses Holbrook departure, plan for filling baseball job 0:57 What's next: South Carolina baseball to begin coaching search 1:22 Gene Cone: Gamecock baseball will bounce back 1:16 Chad Holbrook on Gamecocks fans: They expect to win Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner discusses what he's looking for as he seeks to fill the Gamecocks' baseball head coaching job.

South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner discusses what he's looking for as he seeks to fill the Gamecocks' baseball head coaching job.