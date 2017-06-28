Potential USC baseball candidate staying in ACC

You can remove a name from the list of potential candidates to be the next head baseball coach at South Carolina.
Wake Forest coach Tom Walter has signed a seven-year contract to remain the head coach of the Demon Deacons, Wake Forest announced Wednesday morning.
The deal runs through the 2024 season.
Walter was listed as a potential candidate at USC after leading Wake Forest to a Super Regional this past year.
The Demon Deacons lost a three-game series to eventual national champion Florida 2-1.
Gamecocks athletics director Ray Tanner said recently that he expects the USC job to be filled "in the next few days."
Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan, USF coach Mark Kingston, Oklahoma State coach Josh Holliday and Clemson coach Monte Lee are thought to be candidates.
