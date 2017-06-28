Report: Former Gamecocks pitcher Wil Crowe signs with Washington Nationals

Former South Carolina pitcher Wil Crowe has signed with the Washington Nationals, according to several reports.
MLB Pipeline reports that Crowe signed for $946,500, which is full slot value for his pick. Crowe was drafted by Washington in the second round, No. 65 overall, earlier this month.
The Tennessee native went 6-5 this past season with a 3.41 ERA in 15 starts, bouncing back from missing the 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
He was previously drafted by the Indians out of high school, as well as after his redshirt sophomore year at USC.
In addition to his efforts on the mound, Crowe was a leader for the Gamecocks in 2017 as USC went through a disappointing year and dealt with several injuries.
Crowe also helped Gamecocks ace Clarke Schmidt deal with having to undergo Tommy John surgery in the middle of the year.
For his college career, Crowe finished with a 17-12 record and a 3.48 ERA in 39 starts. He struck out 208 batters in 235 1/3 innings pitched.
