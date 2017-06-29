A look at Mark Kingston’s résumé

USF’s Mark Kingston reportedly has been hired by South Carolina Gamecocks baseball. Now for a closer look at the résumé he brings to Columbia.

Previous stops as head coach: Illinois State, USF

(As an assistant: Miami, Tulane, Illinois State, Purdue)

Career record: 253-180-1 (170–101 at Illinois State, 100–78-1 at USF)

Accomplishments: Led Bulls to two NCAA tournaments in three seasons

▪ Ending 12-year NCAA drought in first season in Tampa

▪ Won 42 games in 2017, earning a No. 2 seed in the Gainesville Regional

▪ Beat both Florida and Florida State in 2017

▪ Won Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year twice in five seasons at Illinois State

▪ Was an assistant on Miami’s 2001 College World Series Championship team

▪ Helped lead Tulane to the 2005 College World Series

▪ Coached Kevin Merrell, the No. 33 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft

Alma Mater: North Carolina

Age: 47

Playing Career: Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1992. Played five seasons with Milwaukee and Chicago Cubs organizations.

Year-by-Year