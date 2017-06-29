A look at Mark Kingston’s résumé

USF’s Mark Kingston reportedly has been hired by South Carolina Gamecocks baseball. Now for a closer look at the résumé he brings to Columbia.
Previous stops as head coach: Illinois State, USF
(As an assistant: Miami, Tulane, Illinois State, Purdue)
Career record: 253-180-1 (170–101 at Illinois State, 100–78-1 at USF)
Accomplishments: Led Bulls to two NCAA tournaments in three seasons
▪ Ending 12-year NCAA drought in first season in Tampa
▪ Won 42 games in 2017, earning a No. 2 seed in the Gainesville Regional
▪ Beat both Florida and Florida State in 2017
▪ Won Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year twice in five seasons at Illinois State
▪ Was an assistant on Miami’s 2001 College World Series Championship team
▪ Helped lead Tulane to the 2005 College World Series
▪ Coached Kevin Merrell, the No. 33 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft
Alma Mater: North Carolina
Age: 47
Playing Career: Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1992. Played five seasons with Milwaukee and Chicago Cubs organizations.
Year-by-Year
2010
Illinois State
32-24, NCAA Regionals / MVC Tournament Champions
2011
Illinois State
36-18, MVC Tournament
2012
Illinois State
33-19, MVC Tournament
2013
Illinois State
39-19, MVC Regular Season & MVC Tournament Runner-Up
2014
Illinois State
33-22, MVC Tournament Runner-Up
2015
USF
34-26-1, NCAA Regionals
2016
USF
24-33
2017
USF
42-19, NCAA Regionals
