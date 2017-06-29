The State's Matt Connolly looks at three things to know about Mark Kingston of South Florida, who is believed to be the Gamecocks' next coach. (Photos and videos by USF Athletics)
The State's Matt Connolly looks at three things to know about Mark Kingston of South Florida, who is believed to be the Gamecocks' next coach. (Photos and videos by USF Athletics)

USC Gamecocks Baseball

June 29, 2017 3:52 PM

A look at Mark Kingston’s résumé

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

USF’s Mark Kingston reportedly has been hired by South Carolina Gamecocks baseball. Now for a closer look at the résumé he brings to Columbia.

Previous stops as head coach: Illinois State, USF

(As an assistant: Miami, Tulane, Illinois State, Purdue)

Career record: 253-180-1 (170–101 at Illinois State, 100–78-1 at USF)

Accomplishments: Led Bulls to two NCAA tournaments in three seasons

▪  Ending 12-year NCAA drought in first season in Tampa

▪  Won 42 games in 2017, earning a No. 2 seed in the Gainesville Regional

▪  Beat both Florida and Florida State in 2017

▪  Won Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year twice in five seasons at Illinois State

▪  Was an assistant on Miami’s 2001 College World Series Championship team

▪  Helped lead Tulane to the 2005 College World Series

▪  Coached Kevin Merrell, the No. 33 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft

Alma Mater: North Carolina

Age: 47

Playing Career: Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1992. Played five seasons with Milwaukee and Chicago Cubs organizations.

Related stories from The State

Year-by-Year

2010

Illinois State

32-24, NCAA Regionals / MVC Tournament Champions

2011

Illinois State

36-18, MVC Tournament

2012

Illinois State

33-19, MVC Tournament

2013

Illinois State

39-19, MVC Regular Season & MVC Tournament Runner-Up

2014

Illinois State

33-22, MVC Tournament Runner-Up

2015

USF

34-26-1, NCAA Regionals

2016

USF

24-33

2017

USF

42-19, NCAA Regionals

