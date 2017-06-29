Tampa Bay Times reporter Joey Knight joins SportsTalk's Phil Kornblut to discuss baseball coach Mark Kingston, who is expected to be hired at South Carolina. (photos via USF Athletics)
Tampa Bay Times reporter Joey Knight joins SportsTalk's Phil Kornblut to discuss baseball coach Mark Kingston, who is expected to be hired at South Carolina. (photos via USF Athletics)

USC Gamecocks Baseball

June 29, 2017 5:11 PM

What they’re saying about USC’s Mark Kingston hire

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Reaction from across the web to South Carolina’s reported hire of USC’s Mark Kingston to lead the Gamecocks baseball program.

Kendall Rogers, National Writer/Editor for D1Baseball

LT Tolbert

Cody Jones, former Florida writer for Scout

ESPN/SEC Network announcer Mike Morgan

William Gunter, Co-host of The Early Game on 107.5 The Game

Aaron Fitt

Teddy Cahill, national writer, Baseball America

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What South Carolina is getting in Mark Kingston

View More Video

Sports Videos