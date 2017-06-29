What they’re saying about USC’s Mark Kingston hire

Reaction from across the web to South Carolina’s reported hire of USC’s Mark Kingston to lead the Gamecocks baseball program.
Kendall Rogers, National Writer/Editor for D1Baseball
I have confirmed @WFLADan's report. Mark Kingston will be the new head coach for @GamecockBasebll. I am a huge fan of Kingston. #Gamecocks— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogersD1) June 29, 2017
LT Tolbert
Let's go!!! https://t.co/TEcy6J5g5L— LT Tolbert (@LtTolbert1) June 29, 2017
Cody Jones, former Florida writer for Scout
South Carolina fans are going to be mad about Kingston because they don't follow USF, but he's really good. I'm a big fan.— Cody Jones (@CodyAJones9) June 29, 2017
ESPN/SEC Network announcer Mike Morgan
Have covered Mark Kingston in the two regionals he led USF to. #Gamecocks got themselves a great coach who can do it all. https://t.co/3a94LADYLR— Mike Morgan (@MorganOnAir) June 29, 2017
William Gunter, Co-host of The Early Game on 107.5 The Game
Ok, well there you go. Pressure will be on from day one for Kingston to produce. Much different than USF. https://t.co/9J9D0EzSA6— William Gunter (@WilGunter) June 29, 2017
I honestly know nothing of Mark Kingston, could be a great hire, just on that previous tweet, fans will expect a lot right off bat.— William Gunter (@WilGunter) June 29, 2017
To my South Carolina friends: STEP BACK OFF THE LEDGE. Mark my words, you're going to LOVE Mark Kingston. pic.twitter.com/wnQIDIOH12— Top Coach Podcast (@TopCoachPodcast) June 29, 2017
Aaron Fitt
I really believe Mark Kingston will win big at South Carolina. Have long viewed him as one of those “can’t-miss” future SEC/ACC star coaches— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) June 29, 2017
Teddy Cahill, national writer, Baseball America
Comments