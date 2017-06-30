The State's Matt Connolly shares his thoughts on South Carolina hiring Mark Kingston to replace Chad Holbrook as the Gamecocks baseball coach.
The State's Matt Connolly shares his thoughts on South Carolina hiring Mark Kingston to replace Chad Holbrook as the Gamecocks baseball coach.

USC Gamecocks Baseball

June 30, 2017 10:02 AM

Mark Kingston salary, contract details

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

New South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston will receive a significant raise from his previous stop at South Florida.

Kingston’s contract is for six years, running through June 30, 2023, and calls for annual compensation of $600,000.

His annual base salary is $475,000, and he will receive an additional $125,000 each contract year for media/personal services.

Kingston was making $140,000 at South Florida.

Former Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook was paid $400,000 annually before resigning in June.

Kingston’s salary also includes several incentives that would lead to additional pay. If the Gamecocks win the SEC East, he will receive an additional $10,000. If USC wins the SEC regular season championship or tournament championship, he will receive an additional $15,000.

As for the NCAA Tournament, Kingston will receive $10,000 if USC is in but does not host a regional, and $15,000 if USC is a host site.

If the Gamecocks advance to a Super Regional, Kingston will receive an additional $10,000 if USC is on the road for a Super Regional and $20,000 if USC hosts a Super Regional. He will also will receive an additional $20,000 if the Gamecocks advance to the College World Series.

If South Carolina is a finalist for the College World Series, Kingston will receive an additional $30,000, and if USC wins the national title he will get a bonus of $80,000.

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tanner, Kingston had this in common when they were hired at USC

View More Video

Sports Videos