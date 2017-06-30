Mark Kingston salary, contract details

New South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston will receive a significant raise from his previous stop at South Florida.

Kingston’s contract is for six years, running through June 30, 2023, and calls for annual compensation of $600,000.

His annual base salary is $475,000, and he will receive an additional $125,000 each contract year for media/personal services.

Kingston was making $140,000 at South Florida.

Former Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook was paid $400,000 annually before resigning in June.

Kingston’s salary also includes several incentives that would lead to additional pay. If the Gamecocks win the SEC East, he will receive an additional $10,000. If USC wins the SEC regular season championship or tournament championship, he will receive an additional $15,000.

As for the NCAA Tournament, Kingston will receive $10,000 if USC is in but does not host a regional, and $15,000 if USC is a host site.

If the Gamecocks advance to a Super Regional, Kingston will receive an additional $10,000 if USC is on the road for a Super Regional and $20,000 if USC hosts a Super Regional. He will also will receive an additional $20,000 if the Gamecocks advance to the College World Series.

If South Carolina is a finalist for the College World Series, Kingston will receive an additional $30,000, and if USC wins the national title he will get a bonus of $80,000.