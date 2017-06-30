Mark Kingston ready for expectations at South Carolina

The University of South Carolina officially welcomed new baseball coach Mark Kingston into the fold Friday afternoon, as he was introduced to Gamecocks fans and fielded questions.
The 30th head coach in program history comes to Columbia from jump starting South Florida’s program, making the NCAA Tournament twice in three years after a drought of more than a decade. He takes over a program that has missed the tournament twice in three seasons and went through a sometimes turbulent five seasons with Chad Holbrook, Ray Tanner’s successor.
But Kingston didn’t shy from the high standard Tanner’s two national titles sent.
“We will embrace your expectations,” Kingston said, speaking to the fans. “I know what the expectations are. Coach Tanner made sure I know what the expectations are”
South Florida won 42 games this past season, including victories against Florida and Florida State. USF topped the 40-win mark for the first time since 1996. The Bulls had not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2002.
Prior to becoming the head coach at USF, Kingston was the head coach at Illinois State from 2010-14, leading the Redbirds to the NCAA Tournament in 2010 — their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1994.
He has an overall head coaching record of 253-180-1.
The deal Kingston received was for six seasons at $600,000 a year.
The Gamecocks went 34-24 in 2016, narrowly missing a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The team lost its top three arms, a big hitter in Alex Destino and several key relievers, but there are still plenty of pieces available for Kingston’s new team.
Mark Kingston and Ray Tanner pic.twitter.com/zMnxPpHNsw— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) June 30, 2017
Mark Kingston on offensive philosophy "We will occasionally play the short game but only when absolutely necessary."— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) June 30, 2017
Mark Kingston wants alumni to be involved- said Whit Merrifield reached out and texted him "To me that's what it's all about"— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) June 30, 2017
Kingston to alumni: "You guys built this tradition." Received a text from Whit Merrifield today. "You will always be welcome."— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) June 30, 2017
Ray Tanner "Some conversations weren’t as serious as others, but they were vetted out. I believe this job is the best in the country."— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) June 30, 2017
Kingston to his family: "This will be our best move, and this will be our last move."— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) June 30, 2017
Comments