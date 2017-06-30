New South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston says he embraces the lofty expectations that come with coaching the Gamecocks.
New South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston says he embraces the lofty expectations that come with coaching the Gamecocks.

USC Gamecocks Baseball

June 30, 2017 3:33 PM

Mark Kingston ready for expectations at South Carolina

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

The University of South Carolina officially welcomed new baseball coach Mark Kingston into the fold Friday afternoon, as he was introduced to Gamecocks fans and fielded questions.

The 30th head coach in program history comes to Columbia from jump starting South Florida’s program, making the NCAA Tournament twice in three years after a drought of more than a decade. He takes over a program that has missed the tournament twice in three seasons and went through a sometimes turbulent five seasons with Chad Holbrook, Ray Tanner’s successor.

But Kingston didn’t shy from the high standard Tanner’s two national titles sent.

“We will embrace your expectations,” Kingston said, speaking to the fans. “I know what the expectations are. Coach Tanner made sure I know what the expectations are”

South Florida won 42 games this past season, including victories against Florida and Florida State. USF topped the 40-win mark for the first time since 1996. The Bulls had not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2002.

Prior to becoming the head coach at USF, Kingston was the head coach at Illinois State from 2010-14, leading the Redbirds to the NCAA Tournament in 2010 — their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1994.

He has an overall head coaching record of 253-180-1.

The deal Kingston received was for six seasons at $600,000 a year.

The Gamecocks went 34-24 in 2016, narrowly missing a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The team lost its top three arms, a big hitter in Alex Destino and several key relievers, but there are still plenty of pieces available for Kingston’s new team.

Mark Kingston lays out his plan for South Carolina baseball

New Gamecocks coach Mark Kingston lays out his plan for South Carolina baseball. He was hired from USF and introduced Friday, June 30, 2017.

bbreiner@thestate.com

Tanner, Kingston had this in common when they were hired at USC

Ray Tanner's wife pointed out something the South Carolina AD had in common with new Gamecocks baseball coach Mark Kingston.

bbreiner@thestate.com

Who's Ray Tanner? Mark Kingston recalls first phone call from USC's AD

New South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston remembers his first phone call from Athletics Director Ray Tanner during the Gamecocks' coaching search.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tanner, Kingston had this in common when they were hired at USC

View More Video

Sports Videos