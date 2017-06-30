Why Ray Tanner expects Mark Kingston’s salary to change at USC

New South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston had his salary of $600,000 per year approved Friday morning by the USC Board of Trustees.
The six-year deal has Kingston being paid in the bottom half of coaching salaries in the SEC, but Gamecocks athletics director Ray Tanner does not expect that to last.
“I hope that his success in this program dictates a different contract in a different place (on the list) in the future,” Tanner said. “I looked at the comparables in college baseball. I think he’s in a good place. But I do not expect him to stay where he is.”
Kingston was making $140,000 at USF and opted to remain as the coach of the Bulls after receiving interest from Alabama and Virginia Tech earlier this offseason.
But the chance to coach at South Carolina was too much to pass up. Kingston expects to remain the coach of the Gamecocks for a long time.
“This will be our best move and it will be our last move,” Kingston said to his family. “Everybody in baseball knows who Ray Tanner is, and I can assure you it gives me great pride to know that one of the greatest coaches in college baseball history has given me this responsibility.”
WAIT, WHO?
Most people in the college baseball world know Tanner’s name, but Kingston’s wife Letitia did not before the start of USC’s coaching search.
“When I first got a call from coach Tanner, my wife and I and family were at dinner. My phone started ringing. It was an 803 area code. I said, ‘I think this is Ray Tanner. Can you believe Ray Tanner is actually calling me? They have a position open,’ ” Kingston recalled. “My wife said, ‘That’s great. Who is Ray Tanner?’ ”
TOUGH GOODBYE
Kingston held a teleconference with his players Friday morning and had a tough goodbye.
Kingston spent three seasons at South Florida after five seasons at Illinois State.
“I had a tough conference call with my players at USF this morning. It was not easy telling those guys goodbye,” he said. “I thank all the players that have gotten up for those early workouts, got the big hits, made the big pitch. Thank you to all of the players I’ve ever been fortunate to coach.”
