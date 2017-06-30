Mark Kingston aims to be in the thick of USC’s recruiting

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:54 Speed and power: Mark Kingston explains philosophy on offense Pause 3:38 Mark Kingston met right away with current USC players. Here's what he told them. 2:24 Faith, family, baseball: Mark Kingston shares his vision for USC 1:37 What matters most to Mark Kingston in the recruiting process 3:44 Ray Tanner: How the coaching search led to Mark Kingston 1:37 Mark Kingston's message to South Carolina baseball fans 0:55 Who's Ray Tanner? Mark Kingston recalls first phone call from USC's AD 1:16 Tanner, Kingston had this in common when they were hired at USC 0:49 Madison Stokes: USC coach search 'nerve-wracking' for players 9:23 Mark Kingston lays out his plan for South Carolina baseball Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston breaks down what he looks for in a player during the recruiting process.

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston breaks down what he looks for in a player during the recruiting process.