Gamecocks in pro baseball

THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .279 with 13 doubles, two triples, 10 homers and 33 RBIs in 63 games. Has stolen four bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 1-7 with a 9.00 ERA in 25 appearances. Has struck out 17 and walked 18 in 24 innings pitched.
Whit Merrifield, OF, Kansas City
Hitting .278 with 11 doubles, three triples, six homers and 30 RBIs in 61 games. Has eight stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Is 6-4 with a 3.53 ERA in 14 starts. Has 79 strikeouts and 27 walks in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF, Toronto
Hitting .275 with five doubles, five homers and 16 RBIs in 36 games.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .297 with nine doubles, one triple, 22 homers and 52 RBIs in 78 games.
Tyler Webb, LHP, New York Yankees
Is 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA in four appearances. Have five strikeouts and two walks in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
MINOR LEAGUES
Evan Beal, RHP, Single-A Advanced Jupiter (Miami)
Is 1-1 with a 0.00 ERA in three appearance. Has four strikeouts and four walks in 4 innings pitched.
Gene Cone, OF, Single-A Columbia (N.Y. Mets)
Hitting .244 with nine doubles, three triples and 25 RBIs in 67 games. Has six stolen bases.
Alex Destino, OF, Arizona League (Chicago White Sox)
Hitting .308 with one RBI in four games.
Tanner English, OF, Single-A Advanced Fort Myers (Minnesota)
Hitting .203 with seven doubles, two triples, two homers and 17 RBIs in 36 games. Has nine stolen bases.
Grayson Greiner, C, Double-A Erie (Detroit)
Hitting .228 with 13 doubles, one triple, seven homers and 27 RBIs in 56 games.
Tyler Johnson, RHP, Rookie Great Falls (Chicago White Sox)
Is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three appearances. Has eight strikeouts and two walks in 3 2/3 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, Double-A Reading (Philadelphia)
Hitting .200 with five doubles, one triple, 14 homers and 40 RBIs in 67 games.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Hitting .257 with eight doubles, two triples, four homers and 12 RBIs in 70 games. Has 12 stolen bases.
Marcus Mooney, INF, Single-A Rome (Atlanta)
Hitting .245 with eight doubles, one triple and 14 RBIs in 61 games. Has seven stolen bases.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Hitting .189 with five doubles, three triples, one homer and 14 RBIs in 69 games.
Joey Pankake, 3B, Single-A Advanced Lakeland (Detroit)
Hitting .226 with seven doubles, one triple, three homers and 14 RBIs in 48 games. Has five stolen bases.
John Parke, LHP, Arizona League (Chicago White Sox)
Is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two appearances. Has two strikeouts and no walks in 4 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Rookie AZL (Oakland)
Has yet to appear in a game for the Arizona League Athletics after signing with Oakland.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Sacramento (San Francisco)
Is 4-4 with a 4.68 ERA in 15 appearances, with 11 starts. Has 42 strikeouts and 19 walks in 67 1/3 innings pitched.
Max Schrock, SS, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Hitting .311 with nine doubles, one triple, five homers and 21 RBIs in 51 games. Has three stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 3-2 with a 4.68 ERA in 16 appearances, with four starts. Has 48 strikeouts and 25 walks in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, Single-A Short Season Staten Island (N.Y. Yankees)
Hitting .176 with three doubles and five RBIs in nine games. Has two stolen bases.
Matt Vogel, RHP, Single-A Short Season Hudson Valley (Tampa Bay)
Is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in two appearances. Has six strikeouts and one walk in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
Christian Walker, 1B, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .289 with 22 doubles, four triples, 19 homers and 79 RBIs in 77 games. Has four stolen bases.
Braden Webb, RHP, Single-A Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
Is 4-5 with a 5.02 ERA in 15 appearances with seven starts. Has 55 strikeouts and 28 walks in 52 innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Single-A Advanced Tampa (New York Yankees)
Is 5-6 with a 3.65 ERA in 15 starts. Has 73 strikeouts and 26 walks in 69 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Is 5-6 with a 5.24 ERA in 15 starts. Has 46 strikeouts and 18 walks in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
Matt Connolly
